FTSE 100 Live: London rallies as miners and house builders cement gains

Last-gasp rescue deal for Wilko collapses as HMV owner pulls out

10:31 , Michael Hunter

Hopes for a last-minute rescue deal for failed high street homewares chain Wilko have been dashed, leaving thousands of jobs at risk.

A chance that the billionaire retail guru and HMV entrepreneur Doug Putnam might snap up around 100 shops in the chain has floundered, due to costs spiking higher.

Putnam, who was once been linked with a bigger bid for 300 of Wilko’s outlets, said today that “a stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business and its people in the way we would have wanted .”

The discount chain B&M is buying up to 51 of Wilko’s shops, which are often located in town centres. Poundland has also been linked with interest in parts of the estate.

Market snapshot as FTSE climbs

09:58 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at all our key market data as the FTSE 100 gets off to a strong start this morning.

Bargain hunters move in for housebuilders

09:38 , Michael Hunter

Housebuilders are in demand on the London stock market, helped by demand from bargain hunters after a run lower for the sector, and well-received news of a strategy change and capital return from developer Vistry.

The company –formerly known as Boris Homes –pledged to send £1 billion back to investors over the next three years. It will start with a £55 million share buyback in November. Vistry will focus on its “Partnership Housing” operations, which works with housing associations and local government, helping to offer social housing.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive, said: “The scale of the social need for affordable mixed tenure housing across the country continues to increase and it is clear that Vistry is uniquely positioned as the leader in partnerships housing.”

FTSE 250 constituent Vistry’s shares rose 108p to 908p.

Amid wider bargain hunting in the sector on the FTSE 100, Barratt Developments reclaimed 16p to 451p. Berkeley Group was up 76p to 4048p.

SoftBank looks to raise Arm IPO share price

09:27 , Simon Hunt

The owner of British chip designer Arm is mulling increasing its IPO price range ahead of its flotation in New York on Wednesday after a surge in investor interest in the company.

Japan-based SoftBank, which took the firm private in 2016, had been eyeing a valuation of $60-70 billion for it earlier this year, before setting Arm’s IPO price at $47-51 a share, giving it a significantly lower market value of $54.5 billion.

But it now looks set to get closer to its original valuation hopes after the share sale was subscribed six times over, according to Bloomberg. No final decision is understood to have been made.

Arm is seeking to raise as much as $4.9 billion from the stock market listing, and has tempted investors with the promise of 11% revenue growth this financial year, rising to the mid-20% range in 2025 amid an expected boom in demand for chips used in data and AI.

The attractive projections have roused the interest of tech giants Apple, Alphabet and Nvidia, who are all considering buying a stake in the Cambridge-based company, according to Arm, alongside chip foundry operators Intel, Samsung and TSMC.

Hundreds more Wilko stores could close as HMV owner’s rescue deal collapses

09:21 , Daniel O'Boyle

Thousands more jobs at Wilko could be lost and hundreds more shops could close as HMV owner Doug Putnam’s attempt to rescue hundreds of the collapsed retailers’ shops from administration fell apart.

Putnam, who led the turnaround of HMV, had reportedly been in talks about saving around 200 of Wilko’s 400 shops, having initially hoped to buy as many as 300. However, he has now said that he would not participate in the bidding.

Payment of suppliers, who were owed money when Wilko entered administration, had reportedly been a major challenge in getting Putnam’s deal over the line.

FTSE 100 rises in opening trade with support from resource stocks

08:21 , Michael Hunter

Mining stocks underpinned an opening gain for London’s FTSE 100 in opening trade, helped by hopeful signs for China’s economy, the main market for the metals produced by the heavily weighted sector.

Data showing a rebound in bank lending in China stoked hope that the giant economy was gathering some momentum.

Miners moved to the top of the leaderboard as the FTSE 100 added over34 points overall to 7512.52, a rise of 0.5%.

Anglo American took top spot, up 69p to 2092p, a rise of over 3%. Rio Tinto was up 134p to 4968p. Antofagasta gained 41p to 1509p.

Shares in the Restaurant Group gained over 2p to 50p after the owner of the Wagamama’s chain said it is disposing of its loss-making Lesiure business, which includes the Frankie & Bennie’s chain in deal with the Big Table Group.

TRG confirms sale of Frankie & Benny’s to Cafe Rouge owner

07:51 , Simon Hunt

Hospitality firm TRG today confirmed speculation that it was set to sell its leisure arm, including the Frankie & Benny’s restaurant chain, to Cafe Rouge owner Big Table Group.

TRG, which also owns the Wagamama chain, said it had concluded that a sale of its loss-making leisure business will significantly accelerate the Group’s core strategic goals of profit margin accretion and deleveraging.

TRG will pay BTG £.7.5 million to hand over the chain in a deal which it expects to complete by the end of the year.

TRG shares rose 6.4% to 50.5p after markets opened.

WANdisco confirms name change after slashing 40% of workforce

07:39 , Simon Hunt

Beleaguered tech firm WANdisco today sought to draw a line under its fraud investigation after it confirmed it will rebrand to “Cirata” following approval for the new name at its AGM.

The company’s stock exchange ticker will be updated next month with the rebrand complete by the end of the year.

In English “cirrate” means “bearing the male copulatory organ” while in Latin, “ciratus” translates to “circumcision” according to Google Translate.

WANdisco said the name change reflects its “future growth plans” adding that Cirata was a portmanteau of “cirrus cloud” and “data”.

The firm said it had cut more than 40% of its staff to 112 by the end of August as sales in the first six months of the year slid almost 50% to $3 million, while losses widened to $22.5 million from £7 million a year earlier.

The firm’s shares were suspended earlier this year after an investigation into fraudulent activity by a sales employee caused it to significantly revise down its reported sales figures.

It has since raised more cash to stay afloat and today said had enough headroom to continue trading for at least the next 12 months.

Shares fell 7.9% to 61p after markets opened this morning.

Vistry to cut jobs as it closes private housebuilding arm

07:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

Housebuilder Vistry is to focus solely on social housing partnerships, cutting some jobs in the process, after a resilient set of results against the backdrop of skyrocketing interest rates.

The builder, which merged with Countryside Partnerships last year, saw profit dip to £174 million, despite a 30% rise in completions. Forward sales ticked up to £4.3 billion, even despite the interest rate environment, allowing Vistry to maintain its profit guidance of £450 million.

Private sales, however, “slowed further” since June. As a result, the group announced a change of strategy to focus “solely” on partnerships, combining the legacy Vistry and Countryside businesses into one segment.

Partnerships had made up the vast majority of Vistry’s business already, but private sales did have a £670 million order book.

Vestry said it would cut jobs as part of the strategy change, having already cut 4% of its workforce when it combined with Countryside, but it now expects to reduce its headcount further, though it has not yet conducted a review to determine how many jobs will be lost.

FTSE 100 set to rise at the start of brisk week for data

07:31 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index looks set to tick higher at the start of a busy week for economic data, with attention also on the pound, which is finding some support having been drifting down toward a closely watched level against the dollar.

The FTSE 100 will add around 30 points in opening trade to 7478 according to opening calls from spread betting companies, matching the extent of an overall lat gain for the index in late Friday trade.

Any such move will come at the start of what could be a pivotal week for the UK economy. Data on wages and unemployment is due on Tuesday, which will give fresh insight into the Bank of England’s long fight against inflation. Overall economic growth data for July is out on Wednesday.

Sterling’s wider run lower has taken it toward $1.25 mark, with currency traders on watch for added pressure if it breaks firmly under that level. It bounced 0.4% in early Monday trade to $1.2511.

