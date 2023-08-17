FTSE 100 Live: BAE Systems in $5.6bn aerospace deal, shares fall after Federal Reserve warning

(Evening Standard)

BAE Systems today revealed plans to buy Colorado-based Ball Aerospace in a deal worth $5.6 billion (£4.4 billion).

Chief executive Charles Woodburn called the move a “unique opportunity” to add a high quality, fast growing technology focused business.

The acquisition brightened another dour session after the Federal Reserve fuelled worries that US interest rates will stay higher for longer.

FTSE 100 remains under pressure, Rio Tinto higher

08:29 , Graeme Evans

Shares in BAE Systems are among the biggest FTSE 100 fallers, down 3% or 30.2p to 972.3p after it unveiled plans to buy Colorado-based Ball Aerospace in a deal worth $5.6 billion (£4.4 billion).

The fallers board also includes a number of ex-dividend stocks, with fund management business Abrdn down 7.8p to 166.15p and GSK off 28p to 1342.6p.

The FTSE 100 index tracked overnight losses on Wall Street and in Asia after market sentiment was hit by fears over a further tightening of US monetary policy.

London’s top flight lost 35.26 points to 7321.62, despite a recovery for the mining sector as Rio Tinto lifted 68.5p to 4627.5p and Glencore rose 4.4p to 423.9p.

The FTSE 250 index weakened 81.36 points to 18,499.42, with the best performing stock being Bank of Georgia. The lender jumped 340p to 3550p after announcing a further share buyback programme alongside half-year results.

BAE shares slide after blockbuster merger

08:20 , Simon Hunt

BAE shares have fallen as much as 3.1% in the opening minutes of trading in London after the defence firm unveiled its blockbuster deal to buy Ball Aerospace.

Here’s a look at your key markets data this morning.

Tech consultancy Kin + Carta offers good news for beleaguered shareholders

08:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

“Digital transformation” consultancy Kin & Carta said profit for 2023 should beat expectations, in a relief to investors after shares lost more than 70% so far this year.

Revenue is set to be flat and in line with expectations, but the business said cost-cutting measures will help ensure it makes a profit of around £18 million, beating expectations by more than 10%.

Story continues

Chief executive Kelly Manthey said: "We executed through a challenging second half to return to modest quarterly growth with an improved cost base. While macro challenges remain across the sector, I am encouraged by the start to Q1 underpinned by a solid foundation of enterprise clients."

Shares rose by 11% this morning, but are still down 67% for the year, mostly due to a dramatic fall ater a February profit warning.

Fears grow over higher for longer US rates

07:50 , Graeme Evans

Expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve last night lifted the 10 year US Treasury yield to its highest closing level since 2008 at 4.25%.

The move followed minutes from the central bank’s July meeting, when there was broad agreement on a 0.25% increase to a range of 5.25%-5.5%.

The majority of participants also “continued to see significant upside risks to inflation” that could require further tightening of monetary policy.

Deutsche Bank strategist Henry Allen said markets are taking the prospect of another hike from the Fed increasingly seriously, with futures now pricing in a 45% chance of a further hike by the November meeting.

He said: “As well as the upcoming decisions, it’s clear that investors are adjusting to the fact that rates could remain at a higher level for some time.”

He added that futures for the interest rate at the Fed’s December 2024 meeting are now at their highest level so far this cycle at 4.34%

London holding back Grosvenor Casinos owner Rank Group

07:49 , Daniel O'Boyle

Casino and bingo hall owner Rank Group has seen strong growth for its Grosvenor casino brand outside of London this summer, but "softer" performance in the capital due to slow return of overseas visitors.

In the last six weeks, revenue outside of London had been up by 25%. However, performance in London was much weaker, rising by only 5%.

That comes as revenue for the year to 30 June fell to £306.3 million, down 15%. Again, this was mostly driven by a decline in London, where revenue fell by 26%.

CEO John O’Reilly said: “The return of customers to our Grosvenor and Mecca venues continues to pick up and our second half numbers give cause for optimism after a very challenging couple of years.

(Rank Group)

“During that time, our UK venues have faced a surge in energy costs, high wage inflation, a tightening in the regulatory environment, the slow return of overseas visitors to London’s casinos and the more general pressures on the consumer’s discretionary expenditure.”

The business has faced labour challenges, especially in terms of hiring croupiers, as before Brexit most of these staff came from the EU. This led to higher wage costs for the business.

Between the lower revenue and higher wage costs, profit halved to £20.3 million.

FTSE 100 seen lower after Federal Reserve inflation warning

07:14 , Graeme Evans

This week’s downbeat run for global markets is continuing after minutes of July’s US Federal Reserve meeting hinted at the need for further interest rate rises.

Whereas traders had hoped last month’s 0.25% increase to a range of 5.25%-5.5%would be the last in the cycle, the hawkish message from policymakers was that more action may be required due to significant upside risks to inflation.

The minutes put downward pressure on US shares to leave the S&P 500 index 0.8% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.5%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1%, with the selling continuing during Asia trading hours after the Hang Seng index declined by almost 1%.

The FTSE 100 index, which is heading for its worst weekly decline in over a month, fell by 0.4% yesterday and is forecast by CMC Markets to open 37 points lower at 7320.

BAE Systems to acquire Ball Aerospace for $5.6 billion

07:12 , Simon Hunt

Defence company BAE systems has reached an agreement to buy US firm Ball Aerospace from the Ball Corporation in a $5.6 billion deal.

BAE said the acquisition would be funded by a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources.

Colorado-based Ball Aerospace designs spacecraft and defense systems for national governments. The firm has more than 5,200 employees, of whom over 60% hold US security clearances.

CEO Charles Woodburn said: "The strategic and financial rationale is compelling, as we continue to focus on areas of high priority defence and Intelligence spending, strengthening our world class multi-domain portfolio and enhancing our value compounding model of top line growth, margin expansion and high cash generation.”

read more here

(BAE Systems)

Recap: yesterday’s headlines

06:52 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our headlines from yesterday: