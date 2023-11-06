FTSE 100 Live: Ryanair rises after first dividend, Hipgnosis falls

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 up slightly after markets open

08:18 , Simon Hunt

A few minutes into the day's trading session in London, the FTSE 100 has nudged up slightly.

Here's a look at your key market data:

Ryanair dividend boost after record summer

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Ryanair is to begin paying dividends after reporting a 59% rise in half-year profits to a better-than-expected 2.18 billion euros (£1.9 billion).

Aided by record levels of summer traffic and higher fares, the Dublin-based carrier lifted revenues 30% to 8.58 billion euros (£7.4 billion). It operated three new bases and 194 additional routes in the period.

The strong performance helped overcome significantly higher fuel costs, up 29% to 2.8 billion euros (£2.4 billion).

Ryanair’s maiden regular dividend of 400 million euros (£346.7 million) is equivalent to 35 cents a share, paid equally through an interim and final dividend of 200 million euros (£173.5 million) due in February and September respectively.

Under the group’s new dividend policy, Ryanair plans to return approximately 25% of the previous year’s profit haul.

With third quarter average fares expected to be up by a 'mid teens percentage', Ryanair increased guidance on full-year profits to a range of 1.85 billion euros and 2.05 billion (£1.6 billion-£1.78 billion).

Boohoo accused of unethical practices in fresh BBC investigation

07:30 , Simon Hunt

Fashion giant Boohoo has been accused of failing to live up to its ethical commitments following a fresh investigation by the BBC.

The investigation found the firm sought to impose price cuts on deals with suppliers after they had already been agreed, as well as slashing lead times in contracts and cutting the fees paid to suppliers for each week supplies were delivered late.

The BBC said the findings show Boohoo had "broken promises to make its clothes fairly and ethically".

Boohoo said most of its suppliers have worked with the company for many years and "that would not be possible if the work was not profitable".

Story continues

(boohoo)

Asia shares match Wall Street strength, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:17 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets have tracked the stronger performance of Wall Street after monthly jobs figures released on Friday fuelled hopes of a peak for US interest rates.

The non-farm payrolls reading of 150,000 was softer than expected after the previous month’s 297,000, giving the Federal Reserve room to continue its pause on rate rises.

The S&P 500 index rose by 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.4%, a boost that has helped the Hang Seng index up by more than 1.5% and the Nikkei 225 by 2%.

The FTSE 100 index underperformed on Friday due to the impact of lower oil prices on heavyweight energy stocks, whereas the FTSE 250 index lifted 1.2% to complete its best week of the year after a rise of 6.6%.

The S&P 500 finished last week up 5.9%, but futures markets are pointing to a flat session later today. According to CMC Markets, the FTSE 100 is set to open five points lower at 7412.

Recap: Friday's top stories

Sunday 5 November 2023 22:12 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here's a summary of our top stories from Friday: