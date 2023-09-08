FTSE 100 Live: London shares flat, pound below $1.25, Berkeley maintains guidance despite interest rate impact

(Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 Live Friday

Berkeley resilient, calls for clarity on regulations

Music rights investor Round Hill in $469m buyout

Computacenter shares surge on results

Computacenter shares surge as it sells down pandemic inventory

09:54 , Daniel O'Boyle

Shares in IT firm Computacenter surged today as the return of “normal supply conditions” allowed it to sell much of the inventory it had built up during the pandemic.

Profit grew by 13.9% to £122.8 million in the first half after a jump in revenue from sourcing tech for offices.

CEO Mike Norris said: “Due to the industry returning to normal supply conditions we have seen a significant generation of cash as our inventory has reduced in the first half of 2023.

“We expect this to continue in the second half which will leave Computacenter with a strong balance sheet by the end of the year.”

Shares are up 6.7% to 2,300p, valuing the firm at £2.82 billion.

Fintech Zopa borrows £75m as it sets sights on profit

09:32 , Daniel O'Boyle

London fintech Zopa has borrowed £75 million from a group of existing investors as it aims to turn its first profit in 2023, its 19th year of operation.

The London Bridge firm, which was founded in 2005 as a peer-to-peer lending business but now focuses on digital banking, says it is currently profitable, and expects to make a full-year profit this year after surpassing one million customers.

A Zopa spokesperson said opting for debt instead of equity funding allowed Zopa to expand “without diluting the equity position of its shareholders”.

Last month, the Standard revealed Zopa had returned to the peer-to-peer lending market, 18 months after selling off that arm amid a crackdown on the sector.

Berkeley angered by lack of regulatory clarity

09:19 , Graeme Evans

Berkeley shares held firm today after the South East-focused developer stuck to guidance for profits of at least £1.05 billion across the current and next financial years.

It told investors ahead of the company’s AGM that enquiries have stayed at similar levels over the last four months, but the value of underlying private sales reservations is some 35% below last year's rate.

Story continues

Berkeley used the update to criticise the lack of clarity around regulatory changes in the UK, which it said had deterred investment in brownfield regeneration and across the housebuilding sector.

It added: "Consequently, Berkeley has not acquired any land in the period and will only invest very selectively in new opportunities."

Shares were 1p lower at 3971p.

Next lifted by City upgrade, Computacenter jumps 7%

08:51 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Next and JD Sports Fashion led the FTSE 100 index today after benefiting from positive City comment.

Next rose 120p to 7112p after SocGen analysts lifted their price target to 8239p from 7034p, while JD Sports Fashion also jumped 3.85p to 138.1p.

The wider FTSE 100 index rose 6.24 points to 7447.96, while the FTSE 250 index added 52.67 points at 18,436.52.

IT services firm Computacenter surged 7% or 156p to 2312p after interim results showed the company on track for a 19th consecutive year of earnings growth. Chief executive Mike Norris added: “We are as excited and optimistic about the future as we have ever been.”

Market snapshot as FTSE edges up

08:43 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 is very slightly higher this morning, while the pound remains below $1.25.

Take a look at all of our market data.

Music Rights investor Round Hill in $469m buyout

07:55 , Daniel O'Boyle

Music rights investor Round Hill, which owns songs by artists from Louis Armstrong to Whitesnake, is the latest listed company set to be taken off the London Stock exchange, as its board backs $468.8m takeover offer from private equity firm Concord.

Shareholders will receive $1.15 per share, a premium of almost 70% compared to Round Hill’s share price yesterday.

Artists in the Round Hill portfolio include Alice In Chains, Bonnie Tyler, Bush, Bruno Mars, Céline Dion, Lady A, Louis Armstrong, The Offspring, Carrie Underwood, The Supremes, Wilson Pickett and Whitesnake.

(Bettmann Archive)

Robert Naylor, chairman of Round Hill, said: “The board is pleased to present this opportunity for liquidity at a premium to both the share price and the IPO price, as well as at a narrow discount to economic net asset value per share.

“The recommended offer represents excellent value for shareholders.”

Bob Valentine, CEO of Concord said: “Since its IPO, RHM has built an impressive portfolio of music rights which generate revenue across a variety of income streams and have demonstrated their ability to stand the test of time.”

Apple shares fall, Nikkei falls after Japan downgrade

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Stock markets continue to be driven by US interest rate speculation after yesterday’s better-than-expected weekly jobless claim figure of 216,000 added to the chances of a November hike.

The latest signs of strength in the US economy following a robust services sector report on Wednesday led to a cautious session on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 index dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.9%, with Apple shares were down another 3% on reports that China has banned government officials from using iPhones.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 stood more than 1% lower after a downward revision to Japan’s second quarter growth figure from 1.5% to 1.2%.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to end a disappointing week by opening seven points lower at 7434.

Chief market analyst Michael Hewson said: “The overall mood amongst investors does appear to be becoming gloomier, however despite recent price moves we’re still within the price ranges we’ve been in over the past six months.

“With some key central bank meetings looming in the next two weeks we might find the catalyst that breaks us out of these choppy ranges.”

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:51 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: