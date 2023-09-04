FTSE 100 Live: London shares climb higher, pharma firm Ergomed in £700m takeover, Asia shares lift

(Evening Standard)

Hang Seng index rallies amid property support

08:20 , Graeme Evans

Under-pressure property stocks have led a rally for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index after troubled developer Country Garden secured a deadline extension for onshore debt payments.

The agreement with bondholders came as authorities in China unveiled more measures to support the economy, including a cut in banks' currency reserve requirement ratios.

UBS Global Wealth Management said: “We have been looking for more significant property rescue measures for some time to shore up sentiment and consumer confidence, and this now appears to be materialising in a more convincing way.

“Alongside a pending drop in mortgage interest rates, housing demand may finally turn around, albeit gradually.”

The Hang Seng index, which was closed on Friday due to Typhoon Saola, rose 2.4%. Country Garden shares were 18% higher.

Ryanair breaks monthly passenger record again despite bank holiday chaos

08:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ryanair broke its monthly record for passengers again in August, even despite the chaos of last weekend, when a computer error shut down all UK flights.

The low-cost carrier flew 18.9 million passengers, up from July’s record of 18.7 million and 11% more than in August 2022. However, it said that more than 350 flights, with 63,000 passengers, were cancelled “due to NATS ATC computer ‘failure’ which has still not been explained”.

Rival low-cost airline Wizz Air carries 6.1 million passengers, up 23.9% from last year, with new flights including Luton to Cairo.

Harbour Energy and Wood strike North Sea oil partnership worth $330 million

07:48 , Michael Hunter

Oilfield services firm Wood and major North Sea oil producer Harbour Energy have signed a $330 million operations and maintenance deal.

It covers engineering, procurement and construction as well as “digital and decarbonisation solutions” and will run for an initial five years.

Steve Nicol, Wood’s Executive President of Operations, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been selected and trusted by Harbour Energy to partner with them across their North Sea assets. We share a commitment to ensuring safe, reliable and sustainable energy production”.

The partnership will cover assets that Harbour says are critical to UK energy security. It will support hundreds of jobs r. rom Wood’s Operations business in Aberdeen.

Life sciences firm Ergomed to be taken private in £700 million deal

07:31 , Simon Hunt

Life sciences firm Ergomed is poised to be acquired by London private equity business Permira in a £703 million deal.

The board of the Surrey-based business has unanimously recommended the deal, which values Ergomed shares at a 28% premium of Ergomed shares as at market close on Friday.

John Dawson, Senior Independent Director of Ergomed said: “The offer from the Permira Funds, which follows multiple rounds of negotiations and extensive discussions on valuation, represents a highly attractive valuation and offers shareholders the certainty of cash today.”

FTSE 100 seen higher, Brent Crude above $88 a barrel

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Asia stock markets are higher after Friday’s jobs market report kept alive hopes for a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Hopes of further stimulus measures in China also helped the mood, with the Hang Seng index 2.4% higher after being closed on Friday due to a typhoon. The Shanghai Composite is up by more than 1%.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to lift by 38 points at 7502, although the Labor Day holiday in the United States means it is likely to be a quiet session.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3% higher after the US jobs report showed a jump in the unemployment rate from 3.5% to 3.8% in August.

The report appears to have eased the pressure on the Federal Reserve ahead of its next interest rates decision on 20 September, particularly after downward revisions to the previous two months of payrolls figures.

Inflation pressures are continuing, however, after Brent Crude futures started the week near to a nine-month high of $88.57 a barrel. The price has been lifted by expectations that Saudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary one million a barrel a day output cut.

