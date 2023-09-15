FTSE 100 Live: London shares rise further after yesterday’s 150-point surge, Games Workshop beats expectations

(Evening Standard)

Games Workshop beats expectations again

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Games Workshop’s remarkable run of success continues, as trading in the three months to 27 August beat expectations yet again.

Revenue rose by 16.5% year-on-year to £127 million at the maker of Warhammer 40,000, and profit rocketed by 46% to £57 million.

Games workshop said the rise was “driven by healthy growth across all channels”.

Shareholders will receive a 50p dividend, bringing the amount paid so far this year to £1.95.

A set of stamps is being issued to mark the 40th anniversary of the popular tabletop game Warhammer (Royal Mail/PA) (PA Media)

Before today, shares were already up 46% in the last year. Their value has grown 20-fold in the last seven years, valuing the business at £3.4 billion.

London rally expected to continue on growing hopes for interest rate peak

07:21 , Michael Hunter

The FTSE 100 is expected to keep rising in opening trade, adding to the previous session’s surge, which followed a euro area rate hike that investors hope could be the last.

After the European Central Bank lifted rates by a quarter of a percentage point, it implied that the move might be the end of the current cycle of tighter monetary policy. It said rates were now at a level that if “maintained” should “make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target.”

Analysis from Dutch bank ING said this week’s rate hike “will soon be remembered as the final hike of the ECB’s most aggressive rate hike cycle in history.”

The hope that peak rates may have arrived at a major central bank sent stock markets soaring. The rally came ahead of the Bank of England’s next meeting on Thursday. Investors will be on watch that any further move up from the UK’s 15-year peak on a base rates of 5.25% may also be the last hike.

After closing up almost 150 points at 7,673.08, one of the biggest rallies of the year, the FTSE 100 was expected to add a further 23 points today.

