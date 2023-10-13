FTSE 100 Live: CMA clears Microsoft Activision merger, St James’s Place fee overhaul

(Evening Standard)

Loungers to open record number of sites as demand rebounds

07:57 , Simon Hunt

Bar and restaurant group Loungers is praparing for a record number of new site openings as it cheers a rebound in demand.

The firm said it had opened sixteen new venues in the six months to October and planned a further 17 within the next six months, creating 1,000 new jobs.

Loungers posted sales growth over the period of 7.7% on last year and 25% on pre-pandemic levels.

Nick Collins, CEO, said: "I am delighted with our strong trading performance across both the mature estate and our new openings. With a great pipeline of further openings in front of us I have never felt more optimistic about our prospects.”

Loungers shares rose 4% to 195p.

CMA clears Microsoft Activision merger

07:26 , Simon Hunt

Microsoft’s long-running battle with the Competition and Markets Authority finally came to an end today as the regulator said it would be clearing its blockbuster merger with Call of Duty maker Activision.

The CMA rejected an earlier merger proposal by Microsoft, citing concerns about competition in the cloud gaming market. Microsoft subsequently brought a new deal to the table, which would see Activision’s cloud gaming managed by a third party, Ubisoft.

The CMA said of the revised proposal: “The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers.

“It will allow Ubisoft to offer Activision’s content under any business model, including through multigame subscription services. It will also help to ensure that cloud gaming providers will be able to use non-Windows operating systems for Activision content, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.”

Activision said: “The CMA’s official approval is great news for our future with Microsoft, and we look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team.”

Asia markets lower, US banking results in focus

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Quarterly results from banking giants JPMorgan Chase, Citi and Wells Fargo will provide insight into the health of the US economy later today.

Their updates come with investors still jittery over the outlook for interest rates after yesterday’s inflation print of 3.7% came in slightly higher than expected.

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite closed down by 0.6% last night, although futures markets are pointing to a steady start later.

The FTSE 100 index was the strongest of the leading European benchmarks in yesterday’s session, adding 0.3% to 7645 thanks to the support of oil giant BP.

The top flight is expected to open slightly lower this morning after China’s latest inflation and trade data showed the economy continuing to struggle for momentum.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong put back yesterday’s big rise with a fall of more than 2%, while the Nikkei 225 also found negative territory.

Thursday 12 October 2023 21:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Rishi Sunak’s promise to halve inflation is now under threat. That’s the view of former Standard City editor Chris Blackhurst, who wrote in yesterday’s paper that if conflict in Israel spreads, it could affect the global oil flow, pushing energy prices up sharply in the process.

The IMF fears the UK is not well-equipped to shake off persistently high inflation. The US and euorozone countries are all in stronger shape. Why? Alas, for Sunak it’s Britain’s exposure to global energy prices — precisely the prices that are now likely to rise due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Read more here

