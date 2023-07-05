FTSE 100 Live: Numis warns on dealmaking slowdown, services PMI figures, shares seen lower

FTSE 100 LIVE (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set to open flat today after dipping by 0.1% yesterday.

AO World returned to profit despite revenue slipping, while City broker Numis has warned of a further “deteriorating market backdrop”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

AI tech shift is ‘most profound’ seen in our lifetimes, says Google UK boss

07:52 , Daniel O'Boyle

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) marks the “most profound” technology shift in our lifetimes and has the potential to boost Britain’s economy by £400 billion by the end of the decade, according to a report by tech giant Google.

In the firm’s first report on its economic impact in the UK for three years, Google said AI technology – such as the firm’s chatbot Bard and rival Microsoft’s ChatGPT – has the power to “turbocharge” UK productivity, which has been in decline for many years, by helping people back to work and unlocking new ways of working.

Read more here

Redde Northgate: Low supply of vans will continue in medium term

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Commercial vehicle rental firm Redde Northgate says demand for vans is still outstripping supply, which helped push profit up by a third to £178.7m.

The business upped its fleet to 130,000 vehicles, but said that there was still a scarcity of light commercial vehicles, which include most types of van. This shortage of supply has boosted residual values.

It added that the lower supply will continue in the medium term.

Martin Ward, CEO of Redde Northgate, said: “This is an excellent set of results and we are proud of what the Group and all our colleagues have achieved this year, delivering record revenue and profits and strong levels of cash generation.

“Our integrated mobility platform has helped to drive growth and offers significant efficiencies for ourselves and customers. Vehicle supply is improving but remains below the high levels of customer demand; our financial strength provides an ability to react quickly to supply opportunities as they arise.”

FTSE 100 set to tick lower with data from service sector in focus

07:23 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market is expected to continue drifting lower in opening trade, with attention turning to numbers out this morning from the dominant services sector of the economy.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index for last month, due out at 9.30 a.m. will play into expectations for the state of the UK economy and the. outlook for inflation. It is expected to point to a rise in activity by coming in over 50, at 53.7, up from 55.2 last time. There will also be composite PMI data for the whole of the economy, expected to be 52.8, also showing growth, but down from the 54 last time.

Similar data from European economies will come out thoughout the morning, adding to investors impressions on the outlook for growth.

US markets also return to the action, having been closed for the Independence Day break on Tuesday. There are also minutes out tonight from the last interest rate setting meeting from the Federal Reserve.

In the meantime, the FTSE 100 is predicted to ease back by around 5 points to 7514.

Yesterday’s top stories

06:43 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning, here is a selection of yesterday’s top stories:

Today, we’ll have results from: