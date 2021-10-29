FTSE 100 live: Amazon and Apple revenues disappoint, NatWest posts Q3 profit as mortgage bills rise

(ESI)

Updates from Amazon and Apple have set a downbeat tone for European markets after the tech giants highlighted the impact of supply chain pressures.

Their figures were released after Wall Street's closing bell and offset what had been another record-breaking session for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

In London, NatWest reported a jump in third quarter profits to £1.1 billion, with boss Alison Rose pleased with recent trends: “Growth is good, unemployment is low and there are limited signs of default across our book,” she said.

Borrowing costs for NatWest customers will be in focus, however, after several UK lenders raised their mortgage rates yesterday in anticipation of next week's forecast Bank of England interest rate hike.

Apple squeezed by supply chain constraints

08:24 , Graeme Evans

A record fourth quarter for iPhone maker Apple failed to prevent its shares falling 4% in Wall Street after-hours trading last night.

The sell-off came after chief executive Tim Cook highlighted $6 billion of supply constraints in the most recent quarter to reflect the ongoing semiconductor shortages and manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia.

The latter of these factors is easing, but Cook still fears overall constraints in the current quarter will be larger than Q4’s $6 billion.

The California-based company posted a September quarter revenues record of $83.4 billion, up 29 percent year-on-year after a 47% jump in iPhone sales. Operating profit rose to $23.8 billion, compared to $14.8 billion a year earlier.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said: “The most astonishing figure when it comes to Apple is the amount of free cash flow pumping through the company’s veins.

“The group had over $90 billion of free cash flow in the last year, which is what can ultimately be used to pay down debt or pay shareholder returns.

“Unusually for a tech giant, Apple does offer a dividend. You’d be forgiven for wondering if it shouldn’t be a little more generous given the abundance of resources available.”

Apple returned $24 billion to shareholders in the quarter, while last night's results also included a dividend of $0.22 a share.

Amazon warns over holiday season pressure

08:00 , Graeme Evans

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to minimise the impact on customers and sellers of the current labour supply shortages, higher wage costs and increased freight and shipping costs.

He added: “It’ll be expensive for us in the short term, but it’s the right prioritisation for our customers and partners.”

This means Amazon expects sales for the fourth quarter will be between $130 billion and $140 billion, with operating income for the key holiday season period in the range of zero and $3 billion, compared with $6.9 billion in 2020.

The update to guidance came as the internet retailer and web services business reported third quarter revenues of $110.8 billion, slightly behind Wall Street expectations despite a rise of 15% year-on-year. Operating profits were $4.9 billion, a 21% decline.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Nicholas Hyett said: “While staying consistently in the black, Amazon has never been overly focussed on the bottom line.

“That willingness to invest in what the group hopes will be long term success at the expense of short term profits is on display again in these results.”

FTSE 100 set to open lower

07:33 , Graeme Evans

US markets knocked over more records last night, but that was before misses to revenues expectations from tech heavyweights Amazon and Apple.

Higher costs and supply chain disruptions were blamed for the disappointing performances, which sent the pair's shares down by about 4% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

US futures are priced to open lower later today, while CMC Markets is predicting that the FTSE 100 index will start the final session of the month 20 points lower at 7229.

Mixed economic data in the US hasn't helped, with a much weaker GDP performance offset by the lowest level for weekly jobless claims since the start of the pandemic. However, the S&P 500 still lifted 1% to a record close prior to the latest tech sector anouncements, with results from Ford and Caterpillar among those adding to the bullish outlook.

The reporting season continues today with NatWest and commodities giant Glencore among those updating investors in London. The banking group will be facing over questions over mortgage rates after several lenders raised the cost of borrowing in the wake of this week's budget and ahead of the Bank of England's expected hike in interest rates next week.

Markets are now fully pricing in a rise in the base rate from 0.1% to 0.25% on Thursday, with a further increase by February as part of a strategy of earlier but fewer hikes to stop inflation expectations becoming too entrenched.