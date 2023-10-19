FTSE 100 Live: London shares seen lower after Wall Street stocks fall, Rentokil warns on US business

[object Object] (Evening Standard)

Oxford Nanopore shares jump on billionaire investor

08:16 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Oxford Nanopore jumped 7.5% this morning after it reported a new billionaire investor.

The British biotech firm said it had received a £70 million investment from bioMérieux, owned by the french billionaire Merieux family, with the intention to increase its stake further to 3.5% over time.

"Through this partnership and this investment, the two companies intend to leverage Oxford Nanopore's ground-breaking nanopore-based IVD solution and bioMérieux's IVD expertise in R&D, Regulatory, Medical and Market Access," Oxford Nanopore said.

The Merieux family of biologists are descendants of Marcel Mérieux, an assistant to Louis Pasteur in the 19th century.

Hipgnosis fund considers kicking out Mercuriadis-led team

08:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s board is considering kicking out Merck Mercuriadis to put somebody else in charge of managing its collection of hits by artists from Barry Manilow to 50 Cent.

The fund faces a crucial vote on its future, with a vote on the continuation of the fund set for 26 October. Ahead of that vote, its board has now launched a strategic review, which will consider a change in its management arrangements.

The board said it had considered severing its agreement with Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Songs Management, which runs the fund, but that doing so without a new team in place would trigger a default. Instead, it will launch a review on a range of outcomes, including new management.

It added that the review “does not envisage any offer” for the fund.

Rentokil warns on US business

07:46 , Michael Hunter

Rentokil Initial has warned that its US business will not reach its expectations this year, due to "near-term market uncertainty".

Shares in the FTSE 100 constituent fell over 77p to 517p in opening trade, a drop of almost 13%.

The pest control company is in the process of integrating the American firm Terminix into the group, having bought it in a deal worth £4.5 billion. It said the combination plans were on course today.

But it also warned that signing up new US customers was more difficult - "new residential customer acquisition was challenged by the macroeconomic backdrop", it said.

That means "the region's full year performance is anticipated to be marginally below our previous expectations", it added.

Rentokil said the overall group performance was "good". Revenue rose almost 60%, thanks to mergers and acquisitions. It made 31 "bolt-on" deals in the nine months to the end of September, buying firms with revenues of around £86 million.

It expects cost savings of $60 million this year as Terminix is consolidated into the company.

Netflix shares boosted by subscriptions surge, Tesla lower

07:32 , Graeme Evans

Netflix shares are set for a strong session after the streaming giant last night said it added 8.8 million new subscribers for higher-than-expected revenues growth of 7.8% in the third quarter.

Despite a challenging summer for the industry due to the combined writers and actors strikes, the US-based company lifted its operating margin guidance to the top end of its previous 18% to 20% expectations.

The strongest quarterly subscriber growth since 2020 follows a crackdown on account sharing and the launch of an ad-supported membership tier.

Shares closed 3% lower yesterday, but the release of the figures after the closing bell triggered a 13% rise in after-hours dealings.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said: “The market reaction generated from these results is a sigh of relief, but Netflix needs to keep pushing hard to keep eyes on screens if the upswing is going to be maintained and built on.”

Tesla shares, meanwhile, fell 5% in response to the electric vehicle maker missing Wall Street’s quarterly sales and earnings estimates.

Asia stocks mirror Wall Street weakness, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to remain in the red after leading US benchmarks closed yesterday’s session sharply lower, with the S&P 500 index down 1.3%.

The escalation of the Middle East conflict and a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield on expectations that US interest rates will stay high for longer contributed to the tech-led Nasdaq Composite falling 1.6%.

Yesterday’s unchanged UK inflation print of 6.7% put pressure on London shares, with Persimmon down 6% and Taylor Wimpey 4% lower as traders worried another Bank of England rate rise is on the cards.

The FTSE 100 index closed 1.1% lower, while the rates speculation pushed the 10-year gilt yield above 4.6% for the first time since early this month.

Asia stocks have tracked Wall Street lower this morning to leave the Hang Seng index down 2% and the Nikkei 225 off 1.7%. CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 26 points lower at 7562.

Brent Crude is trading 0.45% lower at $91.09 a barrel, while gold remains near to its highest level in three months at $1945 an ounce.

