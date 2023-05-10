FTSE 100 Live: ASOS losses; US inflation in focus; Wetherspoons sales record

(Evening Standard)

ASOS shares are down sharply after the fast fashion chain reported a deeper half-year loss and said it faced a challenging trading backdrop.

In a busy session for corporate updates, investors have also heard from contract caterer Compass, the pubs chain JD Wetherspoon and the holidays giant TUI.

The prospect of this afternoon’s US inflation reading means the FTSE 100 index is close to its opening mark, with traders also looking ahead to tomorrow’s Bank of England interest rates decision.

Elizabeth Line drives Londoners’ return to offices

10:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Elizabeth Line is helping to drive a return to London offices, as new data shows attendance at sites along the line soared in the first year since its launch.

Flexible workspace operator IWG said the number of visits to its sites along the Elizabeth Line are up 23% in April compared to a year earlier. The Elizabeth Line opened to the public in May of last year.

Read more here

Melrose leads FTSE 100 index, ASOS shares down 8%

08:31 , Graeme Evans

Melrose Industries is the best performing stock in the FTSE 100 index after the aerospace manufacturing company announced that trading is materially ahead of expectations.

Shares jumped 6% or 24.8p to 449.2p as the company also said it would pause its 'Buy, Improve, Sell' strategy in order to maximise the quality and value of GKN Aerospace.

Other strongly performing stocks included the catering giant Compass, which lifted 31p to 2096p following its interim results.

The FTSE 100 index is 5.07 points higher at 7769.16, with the FTSE 250 index up 11.64 points to 19,288.68.

ASOS shares fell 8% or 48.4p to 587.5p after the fast fashion group’s results, while TUI shares gave up some of yesterday’s improvement by falling 15.6p to 546.8p in the wake of its latest trading update.

Online fashion retailer Asos posts deeper loss as sales decline

07:52 , Joanna Bourke

Moves to slash costs at Asos as consumer finances are squeezed have hit profits in the short term, with the online fashion giant plunging further into the red and recording a 8% sales drop.

Story continues

The retailer which owns brands including Topshop and Miss Selfridge, said revenue in the first half to February 28 fell to £1.8 billion.

The FTSE 250 company also posted a statutory £290.9 million pre-tax loss, wider than the £15.8 million loss from a year earlier.

A plan by its new boss that saw less discounting and more full-price items was among factors that hit sales, alongside “a challenging trading backdrop”.

Earlier this year Asos, which has been led by José Antonio Ramos Calamonte since June 2022, also launched a £300 million cost saving plan for the 12 months to August 2023. Measures include removing 35 unprofitable brands from the website, reducing office space and closing three warehouses, including one in the UK. That has led to a number of one-off costs.

The firm, which was founded in London in 2000, said it will retain its focus on profitable sales in the second half and exit the year “with a cleaner inventory position”.

More to follow...

Sterling above $1.26 as oil price steadies

07:51 , Graeme Evans

Brent crude is 1% lower at $76.71 ahead of today’s US inflation reading, continuing a more subdued trend for the benchmark since last week’s heavy falls in price.

Gold is broadly unchanged at $2031 an ounce, while the pound has consolidated its position above the $1.26 threshold ahead of tomorrow’s decision by the Bank of England monetary policy committee.

With the annual rate of inflation still in double digits, UK interest rates are widely forecast to see another quarter point increase to 4.5%.

All change at National Express as transport firm rebrands as Mobico

07:40 , Simon Hunt

National Express, the coach operator and transport group, is changing its name.

The company, which has grown from its origins in Birmingham to run public transport services from Bahrain to Spain, Canada and Morocco, said today that it would become known as Mobico from next month.

It added that “well-known customer-facing brands” would remain, including the National Express name in the UK, which first appeared on coaches in the UK in 1970s.

The exact timing of the change will be announced later, and when it is made, the company’s NEX stock ticker symbol will be retired and replaced by MCG.

Ignacio Garat, National Express Group CEO, said: “Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions. We remain focused on providing best-in-class services and delivering our Evolve strategy, with the intent of establishing Mobico Group as the world’s premier shared mobility operator.”

Compass to report profits in dollars as US business dominates but has no plans to move shares to New York

07:27 , Michael Hunter

Compass Group, the world’s biggest contract caterer, said today it will start reporting its profits in dollars, but that it does not plan to shift its share listing to New York.

The global canteen and sporting event food business said it would swap the currency it reports in from October “due to foreign exchange translation”. Companies earning the bulk of their revenue in dollars can get a lift from a weaker pound, when the earnings they report are flattered by buying more sterling. But when the pound is high or strengthening, the trend reverses. Sterling is up 2.4% in a year.

Compass said today that its North America business contributed 67% of group revenue of nearly $16 billion, up almost a quarter in the first half of its financial year. Operating profit rose by over 41% to cross above £1 billion.

Capita expects £15m-£20m hit from cyber attack

07:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

Outsourcing giant Capita expects the cybersecurity breach that left staff working at organisations including the NHS and Ministry of Defence locked out of their computers to cost it between £15 million and £20 million.

The firm, which provides 61,000 employees for various roles including many in the civil service, was hit by a ransomware attack in late March, locking staff out of their computers. It later revealed that some data was likely to have been taken in the attack.

It has now counted the cost of the breach, including recovery and remediation costs and investment to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Last year, Capita made £235.7 million in profits.

US inflation set to offer clues on rates outlook

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Today’s US inflation reading for April comes with Wall Street looking for signs the Federal Reserve’s interest rate tightening cycle is over.

The headline annual rate is expected to be unchanged at 5%, having fallen from 6% the previous month and a peak of 9.1% in June last year.

The biggest focus will be on whether core prices fall back to 5.4% or 5.5%, having edged up to 5.6% in last month’s release. This put core inflation above the headline rate for the first time since January 2021.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “It is this stickiness in core prices as well as the resilience in the US jobs market that is making the Fed’s job so difficult, even allowing for the fact we’ve seen the US central bank hike rates at every meeting over the last 12 months.”

He added that one area of encouragement has been in the direction of core producer price inflation, which fell to 3.4% in March having been as high as 9.6% a year ago.

The S&P 500 index last night closed 0.5% lower ahead of this afternoon’s inflation reading, with CMC expecting the FTSE 100 index to open two points lower.

Spoons hails record trading as sales surge past pre-pandemic levels

07:15 , Simon Hunt

J D Wetherspoon said it saw its highest ever trading day over the bank holiday weekend as it predicted sales would surge past pre-pandemic levels.

The pub chain said sales increased 12.2% in the 13 weeks to the end of April, and said it expected its full-year sales to hit a new record, with profits to be towards the top of market expectations.

But in a warning shot to MPs, boss Tim Martin said: “Inflation, especially in labour, energy and food costs, remains a more intractable issue.

“In order to bear down on inflation, political parties should encourage free enterprise, rather than a reliance on additional regulations. A lack of understanding, among some senior politicians, about the need to encourage a successful free market economy, presents a real threat to the future prosperity of the country.”

read more here

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said the company is ‘cautiously optimistic about future prospects’ (PA) (PA Archive)

Airbnb shares slide on bookings forecast

06:51 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Airbnb fell as much as 11.5% in aftermarket trading overnight, as the online holiday booking firm warned it expected fewer bookings and lower rental rates in the second quarter compared with last year.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations, and said that revenue growth was being stifled by customers becoming more price sensitive.

CEO Brian Chesky said: “In the United States, the lowest price listings have the highest occupancy.”

“Some of the pressures that we’re seeing there on overall revenue growth has frankly just been some of the elevated rates,” CFO David Stephenson added.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Recap: yesterday’s top stories

06:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.

Today we’re expecting results from: