FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation hits 30-year high at 5.4%, Brent crude oil price rises again

The highest inflation rate in three decades today raised the chances of a February interest rate hike.

The consumer prices index rose by a bigger-than-expected 5.4% year-on-year, while the retail prices index measure still used in setting some bills reached 7.5%.

The Bank of England hiked rates in December and will be under pressure to do so again when policymakers meet next month.

Fuel costs add to pressure on airlines

07:59 , Graeme Evans

Rising oil prices pose a fresh headache for airlines just as travel restrictions begin to ease.

Liberum's transport analyst Gerald Khoo notes that fuel prices have more than doubled in the past year, creating short-term pressure on earnings estimates at a time of limited pricing power.

His recommended stocks include easyJet and British Airways owner IAG, based on new price targets of 800p and 200p respectively. Europe-listed Ryanair is also backed, but Khoo has “sell“ recommendations on Air France-KLM and Lufthansa.

He said: “The strong get stronger in crises and are better able to handle higher fuel costs.”

Khoo added: “Injections of private and government capital have kept much of the industry alive. While good for the wider economy and society, the support of excess and economically unviable capacity means the industry faces a protracted recovery.

“However, assuming international travel restrictions continue to ease, with Omicron appearing to be a brief but painful blip, we believe the industry is now on the path to recovery.”

Oil rises after pipeline outage

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Oil supply concerns following an outage on a pipeline between Iraq andTurkey sent Brent crude futures up for a fourth successive session to more than $88 a barrel today.

The price of Brent was already at its highest level in seven years following an attack earlier in the week by Yemen's Houthi group in the United Arab Emirates.

As the global economic recovery picks up speed and some OPEC+ members struggle to meet their supply targets, there are fears that the price could soon be in three figures.

The cost pressures do little to quell fears over higher interest rates after a downbeat sessions for markets in Europe and the US yesterday.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, with a results-day drop of 7% for shares in Goldman Sachs offsetting M&A optimism after Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

Wall Street futures point to another decline later today, while CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 40 points lower at 7523.

CMC's Michael Hewson said: “There is little doubt that bond markets have driven this move, with tech stocks and other highly valued areas of the market getting sold off heavily.

“The US 2-year yield which is probably most correlated with where market rates are heading moved back above 1% and has risen more than 30 basis points this year alone.”