London’s FTSE 100 fell initial trade, as investors across global markets track the spread of popular protests against the Beijing government’s strict anti-Covid lockdown measures.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, the spread better, said the mood in dealing rooms “is being tempered this morning by civil unrest in China over fresh anti-covid restrictions”.

By way of distraction, there was news of one of the few companies planning to make its debut in London this year. Hellenic Dynamics will raise around £40 million when it comes to market next week.

FTSE 100 falls with resource stocks in retreat

08:21 , Michael Hunter

London’s FTSE 100 started the day on the back foot, with resource stocks under pressure, as investors across global markets tracked the outbreak of protests in China against Covid lockdowns.

The prospect of longer and harsher restrictions in the country had already stoked concern about the implications for global growth, while the weekend’s social unrest added to those fears.

Some of the companies most sensitive to the outlook for wider economic growth around the world were among the biggest fallers in early trade. Oil major Shell fell 51p to 2317p, a drop of over 2%. BP was 10p weaker at 478p, also a decline of over 2%. Mining company Rio Tinto fell 67p, or 1.3%, to 5310p. Antofagasta dropped 12p to 1329p, down almost 1%.

Medical cannabis firm Hellenic Dynamics to float on London stock market

08:04 , Michael Hunter

After a poor year for companies launching on London’s stock market comes news of deal which will score a listing for Hellenic Dynamics, a supplier of medical cannabis.

While not one of the biggest deals London has ever seen -- raising about £40 million -- the company will list via a special-purpose-acquistion company. The firm, set up by entrepreneur Davinder Rai, will start trading on the market next Monday, December .

Rai intends to become “the supplier of choice to the NHS” medical cannabis, which is increasingly being used as an alternative to opiod based pain killers.

The company owns a lease on a former UN military site in Greece, where it intends to grow the cannabis under LED lights in former missile bunkers.

Rai added: “Hellenic’s admission to the Main Market as the first medical cannabis cultivator marks a major step forward not just for the company but also for the millions of people around the world who will benefit from our life enhancing medical products.”