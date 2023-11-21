FTSE 100 Live: Workspace, AO World results; public sector net borrowing

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Wall Street rallies ahead of Nvidia results, pound above $1.25

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street shares have started the week on the front foot after last night’s gains of 0.7% for the S&P 500 index and 1.1% by the tech-focused Nasdaq.

The rally comes ahead of Nvidia results, which are due to be released after tonight’s closing bell and are hotly anticipated given the previous two updates included significantly higher forward guidance.

The semiconductor giant's shares have rallied by a fifth this month as the wider technology sector benefits from hopes that US interest rates have peaked and may be cut in the spring.

The upturn in confidence is reflected in the S&P 500 reaching its highest level since early August, having rallied by 10% since the end of October.

The performance of the FTSE 100 index has been much less spectacular due to the heavier weighting of defensive and energy stocks.

London’s top flight closed 7.89 points lower at 7496.36 last night and is forecast by IG Index to open slightly lower this morning.

The weaker dollar has also impacted London’s overseas earning stocks, with the pound today above $1.25 for the first time since early September.