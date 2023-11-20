FTSE 100 Live 20 November: OpenAI appoints Emmett Shear as CEO, Compass results

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Ashtead slides in weaker FTSE 100, Diploma up 3%

08:32 , Graeme Evans

Ashtead shares have slumped 14% in the FTSE 100 index after the North America-focused equipment rental firm downgraded results guidance due to fewer hurricanes and the impact of recent Hollywood strikes.

The drop of 720p to 4524p for the Sunbelt owner came in a weaker session for London's top flight, with contract caterer Compass also down 126p to 1966p on the back of annual results.

The FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3% or 20.10 points to 7484.15, which included a fall of 130p to 10,130p for AstraZeneca.

Blue-chip newcomer Diploma led the risers board as full-year results by the seals, controls and life sciences business helped to send shares up 3% or 102p to 3122p.

Outside the top flight, merger speculation involving Halfords and van hire business Redde Northgate left the pair’s shares up 2.8p to 236.8p and down 5p to 359.5p respectively.

According to the report in the Sunday Telegraph, the parties were unable to reach agreement on price and that no talks are currently taking place.

Music Magpie could be about to be bought by BT

07:39 , Simon Hunt

Music Magpie could be about to be bought by BT, the pre-owned tech seller has confirmed.

In a statement the company said its board "notes the recent speculation and confirms it is in early-stage discussions with both BT Group plc and Aurelius Group as to a possible offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of musicMagpie."

"Discussions between the parties are ongoing and remain at a very early stage."

FTSE 100 steadies after Friday surge, Brent crude at $81 a barrel

07:18 , Graeme Evans

A steady Wall Street session on Friday led the S&P 500 index to its third positive week in a row and highest closing level since early September.

Federal Reserve meeting minutes and Tuesday night’s results by semiconductor giant Nvidia are among this week’s potentially market-moving events.

The FTSE 100 index also registered a positive performance last week, aided by Friday’s rise of 1.3% or 93.28 points to 7504.25.

According to IG Index, futures markets are pricing in a slightly lower start to the week for London’s top flight.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index is 1.6% higher after property stocks rallied on speculation the sector will get fresh support from Chinese regulators.

Brent Crude stood near $81 a barrel after Friday’s jump of 4% on reports that OPEC+ plans to consider more supply cuts at its meeting this weekend.

Compass revenue surges 22%

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Revenues at Compass surged by almost 22% to top £10 billion in the year to end September as the foodservice and catering group cheered "favourable market conditions, persistent inflation and our flexible operating model [which] continued to support strong balanced net new business growth across all our regions."

Operating profit rose 26% to £1.9 billion as Europe's biggest caterer saw growth of 19.5% in the region and even stronger growth of 23.1% in North America.

Compass said it expected underlying operating profit growth of around 13% in the year ahead.

CEO Dominic Blakemore said: "Despite some macroeconomic uncertainty, favourable market dynamics continue and, with a global market share of less than 15% and around 50% of the market still self-operated, we have an exciting structural growth opportunity."

Recap: Friday's top stories

Sunday 19 November 2023 20:11 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

The tech world was rocked over the weekend after the CEO of the world's best-known AI business was abruptly sacked.

Sam Altman, who has been involved in ChatGPT maker OpenAI since 2015, was suddenly told he would no longer be at the helm of the business, a move which triggered a string of staff resignations and panicked investors, who appear to be cooking up a plan to bring Altman back.

This morning it was revealed that Altman has been replaced by former Twitch boss Emmett Shear, despite Altman arriving at the San Francisco-based firm late on Sunday for talks in the hope of being reinstated.

Here's an overview of the events leading up to Altman's sacking and speculation over internal tensions at OpenAI.

And Balderton Capital partner James Wise wrote for the Standard yesterday about the wider governance issues at OpenAI.

