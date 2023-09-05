FTSE 100 Live: Asia shares fall back, blue-chips seen lower

(Evening Standard)

Hang Seng falls on more China weakness, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets have fallen and the FTSE 100 index is forecast to open lower as global markets continue to unwind the China-inspired gains seen at the start of the week.

The Hang Seng index is 1.5% lower, having rallied yesterday due to China stimulus measures and a debt restructuring deal for property firm Country Garden.

Today’s mood wasn’t helped by the latest snapshot of services sector growth in China, with the headline reading below expectations at an eight-month low of 51.8 compared with July’s 54.1.

Prior to the release of services figures in the UK and Europe, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 22 points lower at 7430. London’s top flight closed 12 points lower last night, having been above 7500 at one point in the morning.

The return of US markets after yesterday’s Labor Day holiday should provide some impetus to trading, particularly after Friday’s jobs report fuelled hopes that US interest rates will be unchanged at the Federal Reserve’s 20 September meeting.

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

Monday 4 September 2023 17:24 , Simon Hunt

The collapse of FTX sent shockwaves through the world of crypto, and has set the SEC in the US on a march to crackdown on crypto businesses. But that does not mean that innovation in the sector is not proceeding at pace, and this opens up an opportunity for London to gain a foothold in the market if regulators move quickly, our City Editor Jonathan Prynn argues.

Elsewhere, another major company was yesterday poised to leave the London Stock Exchange after getting a higher valuation elsewhere. The offer of £13.51 per share for life sciences firm Ergomed by private equity giant Permira represents a 28.3% premium over Guildford based Ergomed’s share price as at Friday’s market close and valued the company at just over £700 million.

