FTSE 100 Live: Wage growth surges, TUI boosted by booking trends

The UK’s unemployment rate today remained at 3.7% as figures also revealed the fastest wage growth excluding bonuses outside of the pandemic period.

Annual wage growth rose by more than expected to 6.7% in the October to December period, although this still represents a fall of 2.5% when inflation is taken into account.

Meanwhile, holidays giant TUI today recorded a quarterly loss of 153 million euros (£135.3 million) but stuck to full-year guidance amid “encouraging booking momentum” across both winter and summer seasons.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:50 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: