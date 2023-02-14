FTSE 100 Live: Wage growth surges, TUI boosted by booking trends
The UK’s unemployment rate today remained at 3.7% as figures also revealed the fastest wage growth excluding bonuses outside of the pandemic period.
Annual wage growth rose by more than expected to 6.7% in the October to December period, although this still represents a fall of 2.5% when inflation is taken into account.
Meanwhile, holidays giant TUI today recorded a quarterly loss of 153 million euros (£135.3 million) but stuck to full-year guidance amid “encouraging booking momentum” across both winter and summer seasons.
Recap: Yesterday’s top stories
06:50 , Simon Hunt
Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:
The billionaire Playtech founder and owner of Camden Market, Teddy Sagi, has bid to acquire the remainder of cybersecurity business Kape in a deal that values the company at £1.25 billion.
EY has resigned as the auditor of MJ Hudson having ‘lost trust and confidence’ in management.
Heathrow Airport is “back to its best” having recorded the busiest start to the year since before the pandemic, with more than 5.4 million passengers travelling through in January.
A skills crisis has seen 65% of London firms struggling to fill vacant posts.
Lower income brackets have to commute as top earners work from home, a new study by the Office for National Statistics has found.
Mulberry packs its bags and exits Bond Street after suffering from the loss of tax-free shopping for foreign tourists.