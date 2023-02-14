FTSE 100 Live: Wage growth surges, TUI boosted by booking trends

The UK’s unemployment rate today remained at 3.7% as figures also revealed the fastest wage growth excluding bonuses outside of the pandemic period.

Annual wage growth rose by more than expected to 6.7% in the October to December period, although this still represents a fall of 2.5% when inflation is taken into account.

Meanwhile, holidays giant TUI today recorded a quarterly loss of 153 million euros (£135.3 million) but stuck to full-year guidance amid “encouraging booking momentum” across both winter and summer seasons.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:50 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

  • The billionaire Playtech founder and owner of Camden Market, Teddy Sagi, has bid to acquire the remainder of cybersecurity business Kape in a deal that values the company at £1.25 billion.

  • EY has resigned as the auditor of MJ Hudson having ‘lost trust and confidence’ in management.

  • Heathrow Airport is “back to its best” having recorded the busiest start to the year since before the pandemic, with more than 5.4 million passengers travelling through in January.

  • A skills crisis has seen 65% of London firms struggling to fill vacant posts.

  • Lower income brackets have to commute as top earners work from home, a new study by the Office for National Statistics has found.

  • Mulberry packs its bags and exits Bond Street after suffering from the loss of tax-free shopping for foreign tourists.

