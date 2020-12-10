FTSE 100 flat as Boris Johnson returns empty handed from Brexit trade talks with Ursula von der Leyen

(AP)

The FTSE 100 was expected to open flat today after Boris Johnson and his EU counterpart Ursula von der Leyen failed to make any substantial progress on Brexit talks last night.

While their dinner of scallops and turbot was apparently tasty, it failed to oil the wheels on agreements on fish quotas, the level playing field or much else.

“Not a glimmer of progress" was one UK official’s verdict, although von der Leyen said there was “a lively and interesting discussion”.

The two sides will make a decision by the end of the weekend, she said. Officials were briefing that Sunday would be crunch time.

Markets are increasingly becoming inured to the ups and downs of the talks, although traders who even last week were convinced some kind of deal would be agreed are beginning to waver, even though the majority still think on balance a last-minute agreement will be reached.

The European Central Bank will meet later today and the prospect of no deal will be uppermost in their minds as they grapple with already Covid-weakened economies and a banking system still riddled with bad debts from the Greek crisis.

The ECB in June expanded its pandemic QE programme from e750 billion to e1.35 trillion but the Covid situation has only worsened as the second wave triggered new lockdowns set to spread into the New Year.

It could today extend the programme further or add a further e500 million or so, but any more would run into opposition from the region’s hawks, CMC Markets economists said.

Another issue for the ECB is the rise of the euro, which is not helping its exporters. Having already broken through $1.2000 it could head to $1.2500 soon.

In the UK, industrial and manufacturing data for October will give a further view on what has been a fairly positive picture in recent months, with hopes for 0.3% improvements.

Monthly GDP data should show a rise of 0.4% for October and a three month rolling average of 10.1%, down from 15.5% before.

IG Index traders were predicting 1.5 point rise to 6576 before the market opened but with such a small move, that could easily swing by the time real trading begins.

The mergers and acquisitions and stock market flotations news continued apace, adding support to share prices. Overnight, meal delivery giant Doordash floated in the US and enjoyed an 84% leap on their first day.

That bodes well for Deliveroo’s IPO next year and, in the US, Airbnb’s $42 billion float later today.

The G4S sale to Allied Universal at 245p a share could benefit more people than just the security company’s shareholders.

The Times reported that Allied will soon sell off its government contracts such as private prisons, immigration centres and offender tagging operations.

Each would be tempting for Serco, whose shares may respond today.

Rio Tinto’s Australian mining debacle continues to dog its reputation.

The company destroyed a rock shelter site sacred to Aboriginal groups in a dismal decision that cost the chief executive his job.

An Australian parliamentary inquiry today ordered the company to rebuild it and negotiate a restitution package. “Rio knew the value of what they were destroying but blew it up anyway,” the parliamentary committee said.

Tour operator Tui said it had extended its cost savings plan to e400 million and said demand for holidays was rising with 50% of its May 2021 holidays already booked. Summer bookings for next year were 3% up on this stage in 2019, boding well for the tourist industry, albeit the group made a e3 billion loss for 2020 against a profit of e893.5 million in 2019.

The positive outlook could outweigh in traders’ minds what was always going to be a dismal year’s profits.

