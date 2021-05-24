FTSE 100 ends flat at the end of a volatile trading week, as global markets recover

London stocks end the week slightly lower, however, FTSE 100 remains above 7,000 (Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 ended the trading session flat on Friday after recovering from day’s lows, as stocks declined despite positive retail sales data.

The blue chip index closed at 7,018, falling by just a point. Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 also fell by 0.2 per cent.

The US market closed mix on Friday with positive data boosting the stocks in the beginning but another fall in crypto dragged technology shares down.

The S&P 500 erased all its gains during the day and closed less than 0.1 per cent down to 4,155 after rising as much as 0.7 per cent earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 123 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 34,207, as Boeing shares rise. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.5 per cent to 13,471.

On Monday, stocks in Asia-Pacific also traded mixed with Japan’s Nikkei gaining almost half a per cent by noon, after starting in red. Hang Seng on the other hang lost over a hundred points. In a volatile session, Shanghai Composite recovered from the lows of early session and traded five points down.

Indian indices opened higher on Monday, with financial stocks on rise. BSE Sensex traded 200 points up in the early hours, above 50,000, while the NSE Nifty 50 topped the 15,200 mark.

