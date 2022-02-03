FTSE 100 edges up on commodity-linked strength; rate decision awaited

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was marginally higher on Thursday, led by gains in energy and mining shares, while investors waited for the Bank of England's decision on a rate hike later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2%, helped by oil majors Shell and BP, while the mid-cap index was down 0.3%.

Shell, which moved its headquarters from The Hague to London last month, was up 1.4% after it boosted its dividend and share repurchases and its fourth-quarter profit soared to $6.4 billion.

The BoE is expected to raise rates by as much as 50-basis-points in its second consecutive increase in rates, when it meets later in the day.

Two-year yields slid marginally, having been at levels last seen in May 2011, while five-year yields also dipped a little from their highs earlier this week. [BOEWATCH]

Shares in catering giant Compass group rose 6.4% and was the top gainer on the index, after it said its first-quarter revenue had reached 97% of its pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)