FTSE 100 crashes 2.2% as inflation fears trigger global tech stock sell-off
INVESTORS ran for cover today as inflation fears mount across the globe, sending stock markets into a tailspin that saw tech shares in particular under heavy pressure.
A week of market gains was erased in just a few hours, with the FTSE100 down by more than 2% and some blue-chip stocks as much as 6% lower.
The loss of confidence started on Wall Street overnight amid fears that central banks will tighten monetary policy to stop economies from overheating.
Tech-focused growth companies were among the hardest hit as their lofty valuations became harder to justify.
Big fallers in London included the Tesla backer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust as the FTSE 100 index slumped 150.11 points to 6,972.59.
At one point, the entire field of FTSE 100 stocks was lower as British Airways owner IAG and GKN business Melrose Industries fell 5% .
The top flight rose more than 2% across last week to 7,130 after mining stocks including Rio Tinto surged on record commodity prices.
However, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould warned: “Surging commodity prices are acting as a canary in the coal mine for inflation —a with the huge infrastructure and stimulus packages in the US a key contributing factor.”
The FTSE 250 index fared no better after falling 441.26 points to 22,255.79.
The jitters were partially offset by Hut Group owner THG rising more than 11% on the back of a $1 billion fundraising under which Japanese conglomerate Softbank will take a big stake in the e-commerce consumer goods group.
Shares in THG — set up by entrepreneur Matt Moulding in 2004 — rallied 64p to 660p, against September’s 500p IPO price.
Another new tech stock is data business Glantus Holdings, which today raised £10 million as it looks to target more of the business payments automation market. Shares placed at 102p, reached 107.5p on launch.
