FTI Consulting Strengthens Digital Health Practice with Addition of Deepak Chaudhry

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Deepak Chaudhry as a Senior Managing Director and National Digital Health Leader within the Company’s Health Solutions practice.



Mr. Chaudhry, who is based in Houston, has more than 20 years of experience in technology, innovation, security management and technical operations across a variety of industries with a focus in healthcare and life sciences.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Chaudhry will help expand the firm’s digital health capabilities to provide clients with solutions related to digital transformation, platform selection and optimization, emerging technology and innovation, data and analytics, and health IT advisory services. He will also collaborate across the firm for healthcare-related diligence, finance technology, revenue recognition and cybersecurity services and initiatives.

“Deepak brings deep operational knowledge to our growing practice,” said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Having led large-scale operations over his two-decade career, Deepak will help our clients across the healthcare continuum meet today’s evolving digital challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Chaudhry led BDO Digital’s National Healthcare Technology practice. His areas of practice leadership included digital transformation and cloud technology, analytics and reporting, EMR integration, management advisory, due diligence and transaction integration, and security and compliance.​ Prior to his career at BDO Digital, he was the Chief Information and Security Officer for the Public Health Information Exchange of the Houston region, where he oversaw all interoperability and clinical data integration projects.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Chaudhry said, “Today’s digital landscape is evolving at a lightning-fast pace, and it is critical for organizations to have proper compliance policies and digital strategies in place. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting to help our clients develop and implement the frameworks they need to mitigate risk and navigate complex challenges.”

