FTI Consulting Bolsters Insurance Practice with Addition of Rudy Dimmling

FTI Consulting, Inc.

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in the firm’s Global Insurance Services practice with the appointment of Rudy Dimmling as a Senior Managing Director.



Mr. Dimmling, who is based in New York, joined FTI Consulting from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for all efforts to implement the organization’s near- and long-term strategies and transformational change initiatives. A veteran in the insurance industry, Mr. Dimmling will drive the Global Insurance Services practice’s business transformation and performance improvement efforts for clients.

“Rudy is a versatile, results-driven insurance executive with exemplary qualifications and deep industry knowledge directing day-to-day operations,” said Wendy Shapss, Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. “He has a strong reputation for developing and successfully implementing performance and operational change strategies, which will be of great benefit to our clients.”

With senior leadership experience in a range of insurance sectors — including property and casualty, reinsurance, runoff, brokerage and healthcare — Mr. Dimmling will assist clients in improving operational and financial performance, process management, integrations and restructurings, and change management. He also will work closely with clients in developing and executing strategic designs and mid- to large-scale transformations.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dimmling said, “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in the Global Insurance Services practice who bring first-hand experience and practical knowledge to our clients. The insurance industry is operating in an increasingly complex environment, and this opportunity will allow me to combine my operational and industry expertise to help our clients navigate complex challenges.”

Story continues

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



