FTC Solar to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Sean Hunkler is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible from the Events section of FTC Solar’s website at www.ftcsolar.com.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

