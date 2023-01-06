FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses

·5 min read

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries.

The proposed rule would prevent employers from imposing contract clauses that prohibit their employees from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company.

Advocates of the new rule argue that noncompete agreements contribute to wage stagnation because one of the most effective ways to secure higher pay is switching companies. They argue that the clauses have become so commonplace that they have swept up even low-wage workers.

Opponents argue that by facilitating retention, noncompete clauses have encouraged companies to promote workers and invest in training, especially in a tight labor market. The public has 60 days to submit commentary on the rule before it takes effect.

During a Cabinet meeting, President Joe Biden called the FTC action “a huge step forward in banning non-compete agreements that are designed simply to lower people’s wages.”

"These agreements block millions of retail workers, construction workers and other working folks from taking better jobs and getting better pay and benefits in the same field,” Biden said.

The FTC has moved aggressively to curb the power of major corporations under Chair Lina Khan, a legal scholar and Washington outsider whose appointment by Biden signaled a tough antitrust stance.

The agency estimates that the new rule could boost wages by nearly $300 billion a year and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans.

“Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand,” Khan said in a prepared statement.

The FTC’s proposal comes amid an already competitive job market, particularly in industries that suffered mass layoffs during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and have since struggled to recall their workers. Many workers remain on the sidelines, holding out for better pay, coping with lingering childcare or health issues, or opting for early retirement.

"There is a potential that it will contribute to the ‘great resignation' that everyone is talking about to some degree, but employers are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox and there are other ways to retain top talent," said Vanessa Matsis-McCready, associate general counsel and director of human resources for Engage PEO, which provides HR services for small- and medium-sized companies. "You will see a lot of business trying to retain top talent via raises or other fringe benefits.”

Employers nationwide are still hiring and layoffs are historically low, despite high-profile job cut announcements from companies such as software provider Salesforce, Facebook’s parent company Meta, and Amazon. The government is expected to announce Friday that employers added a solid 200,000 jobs last month, and that unemployment remained 3.7%, near a half-century low.

A 2019 analysis by the liberal Economic Policy Institute estimated that 36 million to 60 million workers could be subject to noncompete agreements, which the group said companies have increasingly adopted in recent years.

While such agreements are most common among higher-paid workers, the study found that a significant number of low-wage workers were subjected to them. The study found that more than a quarter of responding establishments where the average wage is less than $13 an hour use noncompetes for all their workers.

On Wednesday, for example, the FTC took action against three companies for unlawfully imposing noncompete clauses against workers, including low-wage security guards who were threatened with a $100,000 fine if they violated the agreement.

The EPI study found that many companies still impose noncompete clauses in several states that already ban or restrict them, including in California, where the practice has been prohibited for a century.

The proposed FTC rule would require companies to scrap existing noncompete causes and actively inform workers that they are no longer in effect, as well as prohibiting the imposition of new ones.

The proposal is based on a preliminary finding that noncompete clauses quash competition in violation of Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act. It would not generally apply to other types of employment restrictions, like non-disclosure agreements.

But Emily Dickens, chief of staff and head of public affairs for the Society for Human Resource Management, said the proposed FTC rule is overly broad and could potentially harm businesses that depend on them to thrive. She cited very small, emerging industries where crucial know-how cannot be safeguarded through non-disclosure agreements alone.

Dickens said SHRM, a group of more than 300,000 human resources professionals and executives around the world, will encourage its members to present specific situations that could justify noncompete clauses during the FTC's commentary period.

Although "there are jobs where it makes no sense to have noncompete," Dickens said, “this kind of blanket ban is going to stifle innovation.”

While defenders of non-compete clauses argue they help start-ups and small business retain talent, opponents say they hinder recruitment at those same entities.

The Economic Innovation Group, a Washington-based public policy research group, applauded the rule and called on Congress to pass proposed legislation that would impose a similar ban with more permanency.

“Restricting the use of non-compete agreements is fundamentally good policy that will boost wages, improve workforce mobility, and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation throughout the economy,” said John Lettieri, EIG's president and CEO.

—-

Associated Press writers Chris Rugaber and Nancy Benac in Washington contributed to this report.

__

This story was first published on January 5, 2023. It was updated on January 6, 2023 to correct a quote from Vanessa Matsis-McCready of Engage PEO.

__

This story was first published on January 5, 2023. It was updated on January 6, 2023 to correct the name of the Society for Human Resource Management. It also clarifies that the study by the Economic Policy Institute was based on a survey of responding companies.

Alexandra Olson And Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year

    DETROIT (AP) — When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line. By then, at least seven EV competitors are scheduled to be on sale, all of them vying for a share of the huge full-size truck market that now includes the three top-selling gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in the United States. Four models — Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian's R1T, Lordstown Motors' Endurance and the GMC Hummer EV Pickup — already are on the road. And

  • Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm in Kyiv on Friday was broken by air-raid sirens that also blared across the rest of Ukraine as a Russian cease-fire declaration for the Orthodox Christmas took effect. Ukrainian and Western officials have scorned the truce as a ploy. No explosions were heard in the capital. And reports of sporadic fighting elsewhere in Ukraine could not immediately by confirmed. Clashes there could take hours to become public. Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting o

  • EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of talks between EU health experts, the bloc stopped short of agreeing that all 27 member states impose such a travel restriction that members like Italy, France and Spain had already implemented at a national level. Inste

  • Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates interstate and international communications through cable, radio, television, satellite and wire, can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities. Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated, but the cost varies wi

  • Legal challenges impede President Biden’s student debt relief

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the legal challenges that are impeding The Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan from moving forward.

  • The 20 Republicans holding the speakership hostage are employing Trumpian tactics while blatantly ignoring Trump's advice, extremism expert says

    Eric K. Ward said far-right lawmakers had taken a page from Donald Trump's playbook: Politics as performance and performance over principle.

  • The US relied on a secret force of Japanese-Americans to win World War II in the Pacific — while their families were locked up at home

    Some 4,000 Japanese-Americans served in the Pacific during WWII, some of them volunteering from behind the barbed wire of their internment camps.

  • A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection

    Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."

  • TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

    Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale and offer high yields to generate passive income. The post TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • New York AG sues former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky for defrauding investors

    Alex Mashinsky, former CEO of the bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, is facing a new lawsuit from accusing him of defrauding investors in New York.

  • Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico horse racing regulators, track executives, breeders and others say there’s no silver bullet to ensure the future of the industry as it faces increased competition from online wagering, higher costs, infighting and other problems. Like other states, New Mexico has seen its multimillion-dollar industry contract over recent years. In hopes of stemming the decline, the New Mexico Racing Commission hosted a special meeting Thursday in Albuquerque to discuss the ind

  • Mystery solved! We identified the big chonky ring that Sam Bankman-Fried wore to court.

    What's the deal with the metal ring on Sam Bankmna-Fried's right ring finger? He's worn it before, and turns out it's an MIT "brass rat" class ring.

  • Tesla faces a monthslong 'pain period' in China, one of its most important markets

    Tesla's sales in China dropped in December despite heavy discounts as the country faces a fresh COVID-19 outbreak and the end of government incentives.

  • Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany is working on legislation to enable the use of the much-discussed technology of underground carbon storage, a top government official said Thursday, adding that it is preferable to releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Speaking to an industry group in Norway, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Germany's economy and climate minister, pointed to the prospects of a “new market” for carbon capture and storage, particularly in the lime and cement industry. The te

  • Chinook salmon now 'functionally extinct'

    Chinook salmon counts in 2022 saw a precipitous drop following alarming lows in the two previous years. From numbers in the last century in the range of 160,000 chinook, the last three years have been catastrophic, with only 30,000 coming across the border in 2021 and 2022. This year witnessed death knell numbers at 11,000, with only a bare 164 chinook salmon making it through the Whitehorse fish ladder. At the post-season Yukon River Panel meeting in December, Don Toews called on the committee

  • Sen. Cramer: House speaker battle isn't ‘conservatism — that’s chaos’

    Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ongoing battle for the House speaker position as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has failed to secure the leadership spot in the last eight votes.

  • UK govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts

    LONDON (AP) — The British government on Thursday dangled the prospect of public-sector pay hikes next year in an attempt to end strikes by nurses and ambulance staff that have piled pressure on an already overburdened health system. The government invited union leaders for talks on 2023-24 pay rates and promised a “cooperative spirit” – while also saying it will introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make it harder for key workers to walk out. The Conservative administration said it will s

  • These are some of the most popular jobs in tech right now and what they pay, according to a new website that tracks salaries at 700 firms

    Pay ranges compiled on Comprehensive.io help identify some of the most popular tech jobs right now and how much you can expect to make in them.

  • Apple has enlisted one of Foxconn's biggest rivals to help build iPhones after worker unrest led to production delays, report says

    Apple has invested heavily in Chinese manufacturing company Luxshare Precision to produce its premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reports.

  • Crypto firms off to rocky start in 2023 with outflows, layoffs and a lawsuit

    The crypto industry's woes continued on Thursday as plunging deposits, layoffs and a lawsuit added to the tumult of 2022, which was dominated by sinking prices and high-profile bankruptcies. The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and criminal charges leveled against its founder Sam Bankman-Fried weighed heavily on the sector this week. Among those hit were Genesis Global Capital, which laid off staff, and crypto-focused Silvergate Bank, which reported a large fall in deposits.