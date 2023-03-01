FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Results

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders

$

(60,863

)

 

 

$

(177,241

)

Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock

$

(0.59

)

 

 

$

(1.73

)

Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock

$

(0.59

)

 

 

$

(1.73

)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

1,808

 

 

 

$

61,028

 

Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2)

$

9,466

 

 

 

$

88,072

 

_______________________________
(1)  For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)  Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments

Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividends

On March 1, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, payable on March 28, 2023 to the holders of record on March 14, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • As previously disclosed, Q4 consolidated results were impacted by an extended maintenance outage at Long Ridge to repair damage to a gas turbine

    • Impact to Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $18 million compared to Q3’22

    • Power plant returned to full operational status at the end of the fourth quarter and, to date, has operated near 100% capacity while continuing to produce excess gas

  • At Jefferson Terminal, completed and commissioned storage and related infrastructure for new 10-year marine export contract with Exxon; commenced on January 1, with full ramp-up expected by April 1

  • Repauno entered into a multi-year butane throughput contract (~15k bpd) with a major commodities trading firm which will commence in Q2’23

  • Transtar Q4 results impacted by the idling of a U.S. Steel blast furnace for the quarter; the blast furnace returned to operation during Q1’23 and volumes have normalized

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIba2c86be98334d0f922074dd08c18bf6. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/events.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

71,391

 

 

$

47,545

 

 

$

261,966

 

 

$

120,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

59,926

 

 

 

32,335

 

 

 

208,157

 

 

 

98,541

 

General and administrative

 

2,755

 

 

 

2,564

 

 

 

10,891

 

 

 

8,737

 

Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

982

 

 

 

5,966

 

 

 

16,844

 

 

 

14,826

 

Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate

 

3,079

 

 

 

4,394

 

 

 

12,964

 

 

 

15,638

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

18,298

 

 

 

15,116

 

 

 

70,749

 

 

 

54,016

 

Total expenses

 

85,040

 

 

 

60,375

 

 

 

319,605

 

 

 

191,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

(19,417

)

 

 

(4,689

)

 

 

(67,399

)

 

 

(13,499

)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

 

(1,469

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,603

)

 

 

16

 

Interest expense

 

(21,133

)

 

 

(6,623

)

 

 

(53,239

)

 

 

(16,019

)

Other (expense) income

 

(1,025

)

 

 

(2,075

)

 

 

(3,169

)

 

 

(8,930

)

Total other expense

 

(43,044

)

 

 

(13,387

)

 

 

(125,410

)

 

 

(38,432

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(56,693

)

 

 

(26,217

)

 

 

(183,049

)

 

 

(109,971

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(618

)

 

 

(875

)

 

 

4,468

 

 

 

(3,630

)

Net loss

 

(56,075

)

 

 

(25,342

)

 

 

(187,517

)

 

 

(106,341

)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

 

(9,606

)

 

 

(7,523

)

 

 

(33,933

)

 

 

(26,472

)

Less: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock

 

14,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,657

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent

$

(60,863

)

 

$

(17,819

)

 

$

(177,241

)

 

$

(79,869

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.59

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(1.73

)

 

$

(0.80

)

Diluted

$

(0.59

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(1.73

)

 

$

(0.80

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

102,747,121

 

 

 

99,387,467

 

 

 

102,747,121

 

 

 

99,387,467

 

Diluted

 

102,747,121

 

 

 

99,387,467

 

 

 

102,747,121

 

 

 

99,387,467

 



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,486

 

 

$

49,872

 

Restricted cash

 

113,156

 

 

 

251,983

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

60,807

 

 

 

50,301

 

Other current assets

 

67,355

 

 

 

60,828

 

Total current assets

 

277,804

 

 

 

412,984

 

Leasing equipment, net

 

34,907

 

 

 

36,012

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

71,015

 

 

 

71,547

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

1,673,808

 

 

 

1,517,594

 

Investments

 

73,589

 

 

 

54,408

 

Intangible assets, net

 

60,195

 

 

 

67,737

 

Goodwill

 

260,252

 

 

 

257,137

 

Other assets

 

26,829

 

 

 

24,882

 

Total assets

$

2,478,399

 

 

$

2,442,301

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

136,048

 

 

$

115,634

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

7,045

 

 

 

2,899

 

Other current liabilities

 

16,488

 

 

 

10,934

 

Total current liabilities

 

159,581

 

 

 

129,467

 

Debt, net

 

1,230,157

 

 

 

718,624

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

63,147

 

 

 

67,505

 

Other liabilities

 

236,130

 

 

 

64,659

 

Total liabilities

$

1,689,015

 

 

$

980,255

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million as of December 31, 2022)

 

264,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Net Former Parent investment

$

 

 

$

1,617,601

 

Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022)

 

994

 

 

 

 

Additional paid in capital

 

911,599

 

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(60,837

)

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(300,133

)

 

 

(155,464

)

Stockholders' and Former Parent company equity

 

551,623

 

 

 

1,462,137

 

Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries

 

(26,829

)

 

 

(91

)

Total equity

$

524,794

 

 

$

1,462,046

 

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity

$

2,478,399

 

 

$

2,442,301

 



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(187,517

)

 

$

(106,341

)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

67,399

 

 

 

13,499

 

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

 

 

1,603

 

 

 

(16

)

Equity-based compensation

 

 

4,146

 

 

 

4,038

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

70,749

 

 

 

54,016

 

Change in deferred income taxes

 

 

3,982

 

 

 

(3,867

)

Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives

 

 

(1,125

)

 

 

(2,220

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

4,393

 

 

 

2,599

 

Bad debt expense (recoveries)

 

 

575

 

 

 

74

 

Amortization of bond discount

 

 

1,903

 

 

 

 

Change in:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(3,303

)

 

 

(26,798

)

Other assets

 

 

(7,799

)

 

 

(18,414

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

7,013

 

 

 

15,494

 

Management fees payable to affiliate

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

Other liabilities

 

 

(4,709

)

 

 

6,239

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(42,690

)

 

 

(61,716

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Investment in unconsolidated entities

 

 

(5,996

)

 

 

(55,223

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

(3,819

)

 

 

(627,090

)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(217,141

)

 

 

(140,897

)

Investment in convertible promissory notes

 

 

(47,454

)

 

 

(10,000

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

7,144

 

 

 

4,494

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(267,266

)

 

 

(828,716

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

 

 

519,025

 

 

 

451,100

 

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

 

(13,605

)

 

 

(12,413

)

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock

 

 

291,000

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs

 

 

(16,433

)

 

 

 

Distributions to Manager

 

 

(78

)

 

 

 

Capital contributions from non-controlling interests

 

 

732

 

 

 

 

Distributions to non-controlling interests

 

 

(143

)

 

 

 

Settlement of equity-based compensation

 

 

(593

)

 

 

 

Net transfers from Former Parent

 

 

(617,322

)

 

 

698,179

 

Cash dividends - common stock

 

 

(3,082

)

 

 

 

Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock

 

 

(1,758

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

157,743

 

 

 

1,136,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(152,213

)

 

 

246,434

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

301,855

 

 

 

55,421

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

149,642

 

 

$

301,855

 

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders and Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, and dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders and former parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent

$

(60,863

)

 

$

(17,819

)

 

$

(177,241

)

 

$

(79,869

)

Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(618

)

 

 

(875

)

 

 

4,468

 

 

 

(3,630

)

Add: Equity-based compensation expense

 

1,104

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

4,146

 

 

 

4,038

 

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

982

 

 

 

5,966

 

 

 

16,844

 

 

 

14,826

 

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments

 

(67

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

(1,125

)

 

 

(2,220

)

Add: Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Incentive allocations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation & amortization expense

 

18,298

 

 

 

15,116

 

 

 

70,749

 

 

 

54,016

 

Add: Interest expense

 

21,133

 

 

 

6,623

 

 

 

53,239

 

 

 

16,019

 

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)

 

(8,063

)

 

 

18,328

 

 

 

13,939

 

 

 

29,095

 

Add: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock

 

14,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,657

 

 

 

 

Add: Interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities

 

336

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

445

 

Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

19,417

 

 

 

4,689

 

 

 

67,399

 

 

 

13,499

 

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

(4,245

)

 

 

(3,802

)

 

 

(16,279

)

 

 

(12,508

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

1,808

 

 

$

29,187

 

 

$

61,028

 

 

$

33,711

 

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $(67,658) and $(11,838), (ii) interest expense of $28,702 and $5,611, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $28,399 and $12,443, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $616 and $104, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $21,218 and $19,850, (vi) asset impairment of $2,280 and $2,146 and (vii) equity-based compensation of $382 and $779, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $(19,474) and $(2,553), (ii) interest expense of $7,893 and $4,785, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,882 and $5,766, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $241 and $104, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(6,946) and $7,326, (vi) asset impairment of $2,247 and $2,121 and (vii) equity-based compensation of $94 and $779, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $470 and $751, (ii) provision for income taxes of $670 and $52, (iii) interest expense of $5,491 and $3,370, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $9,699 and $8,411, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(53) and $(76), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $—, and (vii) interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $119 and $131, (ii) provision for income taxes of $175 and $15, (iii) interest expense of $1,462 and $1,430, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,608 and $2,234, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3) and $(8), and (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $(116) and $—, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders and former parent to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

Railroad

Jefferson
Terminal

Repauno

Power and
Gas

Four Core
Segments

Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent

$

8,525

 

$

(9,620

)

$

(4,806

)

$

(16,875

)

$

(22,776

)

Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(1,104

)

 

765

 

 

165

 

 

 

 

(174

)

Add: Equity-based compensation expense

 

452

 

 

514

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

1,104

 

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

184

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

348

 

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments

 

 

 

 

 

(67

)

 

 

 

(67

)

Add: Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Incentive allocations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation & amortization expense

 

5,036

 

 

10,131

 

 

2,267

 

 

 

 

17,434

 

Add: Interest expense

 

69

 

 

6,578

 

 

530

 

 

 

 

7,177

 

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,802

)

 

(6,802

)

Add: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities

 

336

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

336

 

Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,964

 

 

16,964

 

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)

 

(5

)

 

(3,929

)

 

(144

)

 

 

 

(4,078

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

13,493

 

$

4,503

 

$

(1,917

)

$

(6,613

)

$

9,466

 


 

Year Ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

Railroad

Jefferson
Terminal

Repauno

Power and
Gas

Four Core
Segments

Net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent

$

39,122

 

$

(35,623

)

$

(22,790

)

$

(61,298

)

$

(80,589

)

Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

1,287

 

 

3,016

 

 

165

 

 

 

 

4,468

 

Add: Equity-based compensation expense

 

1,531

 

 

2,020

 

 

595

 

 

 

 

4,146

 

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

763

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

458

 

 

1,285

 

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments

 

 

 

 

 

(1,125

)

 

 

 

(1,125

)

Add: Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Incentive allocations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation & amortization expense

 

20,164

 

 

39,318

 

 

9,322

 

 

 

 

68,804

 

Add: Interest expense

 

212

 

 

24,798

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

 

26,600

 

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,341

 

 

18,341

 

Add: Dividends and accretion expense of redeemable preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities

 

1,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,232

 

Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,538

 

 

60,538

 

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)

 

(25

)

 

(15,103

)

 

(500

)

 

 

 

(15,628

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

64,286

 

$

18,490

 

$

(12,743

)

$

18,039

 

$

88,072

 

__________________________________________________

(3) Power and Gas

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) net loss of $(16,964) and $(60,538), (ii) depreciation expense of $7,536 and $27,625, (iii) interest expense of $6,991 and $26,758, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $241 and $616, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(6,946) and $21,218, (vi) asset impairment of $2,246 and $2,280, and (vii) equity-based compensation of $94 and $382, respectively.

(4) Railroad

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $1 and $2, (ii) provision for income taxes of $— and $2, (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $1, (iv) interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $— and $1 and (v) depreciation and amortization expense of $3 and $19, respectively.

Jefferson Terminal

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $111 and $440, (ii) provision for income taxes of $168 and $660, (iii) interest expense of $1,437 and $5,416, and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,213 and $8,587, respectively.

Repauno

Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $6 and $28, (ii) interest expense of $25 and $75, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $108 and $442, (iv) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3) and $(53) and (v) provision for income taxes of $8 and $8, respectively.


