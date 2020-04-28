FT journalist in 'Zoombomb' case may have broken IT law

FT

A journalist from The Financial Times accused of gatecrashing video conferences at two rival newspapers may have broken computer hacking laws, according to experts.

Mark Di Stefano, the FT’s media and technology correspondent, allegedly eavesdropped on Zoom meetings at the Evening Standard and the Independent as staff were being informed of coronavirus cutbacks.

FT managers are under pressure from George Osborne, the former chancellor and editor of the Standard, to respond to a complaint about what happened. Mr Di Stefano has been suspended, but last night the FT had made no public statement.

In joining the Zoom meetings Mr Di Stefano may have breached both the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and the Data Protection Act 2018, even if no password or approval was required, legal experts said.

Professor Peter Sommer of Birmingham City University, a leading expert witness in computer hacking cases, said: “If the meetings were notionally open then he could argue that he was entitled to be there. On the other hand it could also be argued that he was fully aware that he was not welcome and as a result is committing an offence.”

People found guilty under the act could face a conviction and imprisonment of up to 12 months or a fine.

His comments echo the view of David Banks, a media law expert. He told Press Gazette that Mr Di Stefano’s “so-called Zoombombing” may have been an offence.

The FT declined to comment and Mr Di Stefano did not respond to a request for comment.

The controversy is a test for Roula Khalaf, who was made editor of the FT in November. The FT has a tradition of ethical journalism and following the phone hacking scandal, in which it was not tarnished, called for regulation of the press, arguing that “the problem was not the lack of laws; it was that they were not enforced”.