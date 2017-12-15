FSU puts perfect mark on line vs. Oklahoma St

And then there were six.

The No. 19 Florida State men's basketball team is one of just six unbeaten NCAA Division I programs remaining in the country, and that 9-0 record will be put to the test Saturday in a duel with Oklahoma State (7-2) in the opener of the annual Orange Bowl Classic at Sunrise, Fla.

The other five programs sporting matching perfect records are No. 1 Villanova (11-0), No. 5 Arizona State (9-0), No. 6 Miami (8-0), No. 14 TCU (10-0) and Georgetown (8-0), which isn't ranked after playing the easiest non-conference schedule in the nation thus far.

The Seminoles handled business easily last time out against Tulane with a 72-53 rout in Tallahassee -- a victory that extended Florida State's home winning streak to 25 games dating back to the 2015-16 season. The Seminoles are beating opponents by an average of 20 points during their fast start, led by guard Terance Mann, who is average 15.6 points.

The 9-0 start is also historic: Only one Florida State team has had a better beginning to the season -- the 2003-04 team, which went 10-0 before losing a game.

Florida State can tie that mark with a win Saturday against the Cowboys, who once employed Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton in the same role.

"I enjoyed my four years there in Stillwater," Hamilton, who spent four seasons as Oklahoma State's head coach from 1987-91, told Florida State's official athletic site, Seminoles.com. "We gained a lot of experience. I thought that we made progress in the program. It was a very important and meaningful part of my life and my coaching career, and I'm very appreciative to have had that opportunity. But it will be a business trip for me. I won't be reminiscing about the good old days, and I'm sure they won't either."

Oklahoma State certainly won't.