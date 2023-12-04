We Are FSTVL announces huge line-up and location change for 2024
Chase & Status, Eric Prydz and Gorgon City have been announced as headliners for We Are FSTVL 2024.
The eleventh edition of the dance music festival will take place on 25 and 26 May 2024, at Central Park in Dagenham, east London.
Other artists on the line-up include drum and bass heavyweights Hedex, Bou, Wilkinson, Hybrid Minds and Kings of the Rollers. There will also be sets from techno and house legends Patrick Topping, Green Velvet, Eats Everything, Kölsch, ANOTR and Joris Voorn.
Last summer was the festival’s tenth-anniversary edition, which saw 80,000 attendees.
James Cohen, Owner of We Are FSTVL, said: “This is an exciting year for us as we return to our original spiritual date - we can’t wait to welcome our FSTVL family to Central Park over the May bank holiday”.
When is We Are FSTVL 2024?
We Are FSTVL 2024 will take place on the May bank holiday weekend, on 25 and 26 May.
It is returning to its home of Central Park in Dagenham, east London.
Who is on the line-up?
The full line-up for We Are FSTVL 2024 is below:
ANOTR
Apollonia
Arielle Free
Bou
Charlie Tee
Chase & Status Live
Cloonee
Cristoph
DnB Allstars
East End Dubs
Eats Everything
Eric Prydz
Franky Rizardo
Gorgon City
Green Velvet
Harriet Jaxxon
Hedex
Hot Since 82
Hybrid Minds
Jackmaster
Joris Voorn
K Motionz
Kara
Kings of the Rollers
Kölsch
Layla Benitez
Loéca
Luude
Luuk van Dijk
Mad.Again
MADVILLA
Matt Guy
Max Dean
Meg Ward
MK
Mozey
NOIR
Patrick Topping
PAWSA
Prunk
Raphi
Rossi.
Sam Divine
Seb Zito
Sonny Fodera
Sweely
SYREETA
The Martinez Brothers
Wilkinson
How to get tickets
Super Early Bird tickets sold out within 24 hours earlier in the year.
The next drop of tickets go on sale at 10am on 6 December (presale), and at 10am on 7 December (general sale).
Tickets will go on sale here.