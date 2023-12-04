We Are FSTVL announces huge line-up and location change for 2024

(Handout)

Chase & Status, Eric Prydz and Gorgon City have been announced as headliners for We Are FSTVL 2024.

The eleventh edition of the dance music festival will take place on 25 and 26 May 2024, at Central Park in Dagenham, east London.

Other artists on the line-up include drum and bass heavyweights Hedex, Bou, Wilkinson, Hybrid Minds and Kings of the Rollers. There will also be sets from techno and house legends Patrick Topping, Green Velvet, Eats Everything, Kölsch, ANOTR and Joris Voorn.

Last summer was the festival’s tenth-anniversary edition, which saw 80,000 attendees.

James Cohen, Owner of We Are FSTVL, said: “This is an exciting year for us as we return to our original spiritual date - we can’t wait to welcome our FSTVL family to Central Park over the May bank holiday”.

When is We Are FSTVL 2024?

We Are FSTVL 2024 will take place on the May bank holiday weekend, on 25 and 26 May.

It is returning to its home of Central Park in Dagenham, east London.

Who is on the line-up?

The full line-up for We Are FSTVL 2024 is below:

ANOTR

Apollonia

Arielle Free

Bou

Charlie Tee

Chase & Status Live

Cloonee

Cristoph

DnB Allstars

East End Dubs

Eats Everything

Eric Prydz

Franky Rizardo

Gorgon City

Green Velvet

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex

Hot Since 82

Hybrid Minds

Jackmaster

Joris Voorn

K Motionz

Kara

Kings of the Rollers

Kölsch

Layla Benitez

Loéca

Luude

Luuk van Dijk

Mad.Again

MADVILLA

Matt Guy

Max Dean

Meg Ward

MK

Mozey

NOIR

Patrick Topping

PAWSA

Prunk

Raphi

Rossi.

Sam Divine

Seb Zito

Sonny Fodera

Sweely

SYREETA

The Martinez Brothers

Wilkinson

How to get tickets

‌Super Early Bird tickets sold out within 24 hours earlier in the year.

The next drop of tickets go on sale at 10am on 6 December (presale), and at 10am on 7 December (general sale).

Tickets will go on sale here.