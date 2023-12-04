Advertisement

We Are FSTVL announces huge line-up and location change for 2024

Emma Loffhagen
·2 min read
Chase & Status, Eric Prydz and Gorgon City have been announced as headliners for We Are FSTVL 2024.

The eleventh edition of the dance music festival will take place on 25 and 26 May 2024, at Central Park in Dagenham, east London.

Other artists on the line-up include drum and bass heavyweights Hedex, Bou, Wilkinson, Hybrid Minds and Kings of the Rollers. There will also be sets from techno and house legends Patrick Topping, Green Velvet, Eats Everything, Kölsch, ANOTR and Joris Voorn.

Last summer was the festival’s tenth-anniversary edition, which saw 80,000 attendees.

James Cohen, Owner of We Are FSTVL, said: “This is an exciting year for us as we return to our original spiritual date - we can’t wait to welcome our FSTVL family to Central Park over the May bank holiday”.

When is We Are FSTVL 2024?

We Are FSTVL 2024 will take place on the May bank holiday weekend, on 25 and 26 May.

It is returning to its home of Central Park in Dagenham, east London.

Who is on the line-up?

The full line-up for We Are FSTVL 2024 is below:

  • ANOTR

  • Apollonia

  • Arielle Free

  • Bou

  • Charlie Tee

  • Chase & Status Live

  • Cloonee

  • Cristoph

  • DnB Allstars

  • East End Dubs

  • Eats Everything

  • Eric Prydz

  • Franky Rizardo

  • Gorgon City

  • Green Velvet

  • Harriet Jaxxon

  • Hedex

  • Hot Since 82

  • Hybrid Minds

  • Jackmaster

  • Joris Voorn

  • K Motionz

  • Kara

  • Kings of the Rollers

  • Kölsch

  • Layla Benitez

  • Loéca

  • Luude

  • Luuk van Dijk

  • Mad.Again

  • MADVILLA

  • Matt Guy

  • Max Dean

  • Meg Ward

  • MK

  • Mozey

  • NOIR

  • Patrick Topping

  • PAWSA

  • Prunk

  • Raphi

  • Rossi.

  • Sam Divine

  • Seb Zito

  • Sonny Fodera

  • Sweely

  • SYREETA

  • The Martinez Brothers

  • Wilkinson

How to get tickets

‌Super Early Bird tickets sold out within 24 hours earlier in the year.

The next drop of tickets go on sale at 10am on 6 December (presale), and at 10am on 7 December (general sale).

Tickets will go on sale here.