FSRA Issues Update on Mortgage Administrator Invoicing

TORONTO , April 2, 2020 /CNW/ - On March 27 , FSRA issued an update on Changes to Regulatory Requirements due to COVID-19.

We wish to update the information provided regarding invoice payment terms for mortgage administrators.

Mortgage administrators

The invoices already issued to mortgage administrators for F2020-21 fees are withdrawn.

This replaces the information we provided on March 27 : "The invoices already issued to insurance brokers for F2020-21 fees are withdrawn."

