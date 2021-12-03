FSIS Recall Release 045-2021 - Failure to Present

WASHINGTON, Dec. 03, 2021 – Erie Meat Products Ltd., the importer of record in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, is recalling approximately 1,224 pounds of fully cooked chicken bologna products that were imported and distributed into the United States without the benefit of FSIS import reinspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The fully cooked chicken bologna items were imported on or around November 15, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:











The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. Each box bears the Canada establishment seal “713.” These items were shipped to correctional institutions in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.







The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dr. Linda Bergman, Regulatory Affairs, Erie Meat Products Ltd., at (416) 771-1419 or dr.linda.bergman@eriemeats.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



