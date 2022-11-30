FSIS Public Health Alert - Foreign Materials
Public Health Alert
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.
