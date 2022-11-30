FSIS Public Health Alert - Foreign Materials

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.







The fully cooked summer sausage products were produced on July 13, 2022. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:







1-lb. chubs containing “JET HIGH PRAIRIE MEATS SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.



1-lb. chubs containing “FANTASMA’S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.



The products bear establishment number “EST. 31865” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri and additional locations through online sales.







The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a customer complaint reporting clear plastic embedded within multiple packages of summer sausage products.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.











Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Louis Fantasma, Paradise Locker Meats Plant Manager, at 816-945-9278 or louis@paradisemeats.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



