FSIN says man's Facebook post led to firing, resignation from Sask. hockey association

A Facebook post that the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) said incited violence against Indigenous people led to a man losing his job and positions in a Saskatchewan based hockey association.

Last Friday, the FSIN shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from Alex Johannesson, who complained about a group of people on the the Highway 16 bridge north of Saskatoon. The post said someone should "run through" the group.

The group in question was walking from Saskatoon to North Battleford to awareness about the disappearance of Ashely Morin. They left Saskatoon Friday morning.

"If it were your sister and friend missing, I guarantee you, these women, girls and grandmothers would not be threatening to run you over," the FSIN wrote on Facebook last Friday afternoon.

Later on Friday, the FSIN called for action from Johannesson's employer and a hockey association he had ties to.

The FSIN shared the screenshot again on Tuesday and stated Johanesson was terminated from his position at Redhead Equipment in Saskatoon. The FSIN also said Johanesson resigned as president and a coach within the Waldheim Hockey Minor Association.

CBC News attempted to contact Johannesson about the comments and subsequent fallout, but no response was received by deadline.

FSIN asked anyone who finds posts on social media inciting violence or harm against others to report them to police immediately.

Redhead Equipment said in an email that management had "dealt with the situation" and the company would not be offering further comment.

"Please be assured these views do not reflect the values of Redhead Equipment and we are taking this incident extremely seriously," the company said.

The Saskatchewan Valley Minor Hockey League, which oversees two teams from Waldheim, issued a statement on Wednesday through its website condoning racism and violence.

"Any incidents are investigated and under the jurisdiction of the [Saskatchewan Hockey Association] who will levy any and all discipline in matters related to hockey activities," the league said.

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association said its board of directors was assessing the situation and the organization would not offer further comment until that review was completed.