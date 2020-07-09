FSIN holding news conference regarding Saskatoon arrest caught on video this week

Members of Evan Penner's family, his lawyer and Federation of Sovereign Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron are holding a news conference Thursday morning regarding Penner's arrest by Saskatoon Police this past Saturday.

Penner's arrest in the 500 block of 11th Street East was captured on video.

In the video, officers can be seen punching Penner several times as he struggles on the ground. Penner was also pepper sprayed and Tasered during the incident.

The video sparked calls from advocates for the officers involved to be fired.

Watch the video:

A woman who owns a building in the area previously told CBC she made a non-emergency call to police after a tenant reported feeling unsafe, as Penner was using the apartment block's garden hose to bathe.

Penner is facing charges including attempting to disarm a peace officer, assaulting a police officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

The FSIN is calling on the Saskatoon Police Service to immediately review and amend its use of force policies.

Penner, who is from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, went missing for a couple of days after he made a court appearance via telephone on Monday.

He was located on Wednesday. An FSIN news release said he is with his family.