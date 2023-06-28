FTSE 100 live: Thames Water administration reports; UBS set to begin Credit Suisse cuts; shares seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Shares are set to open higher this morning, after an early rally faded yesterday, while the focus on short-to-medium gilts and mortgage prices will continue, as yields surged even further up yesterday afternoon.

Coppa Club owner warns on profits

07:23 , Daniel O'Boyle

Coppa Club and Nocio owner Various Eateries warns its profits will be lower than expected as food, energy and labour costs, plus strikes, have a bigger impact than anticipated.

It said that sales will still be in line with expectations, but that it anticipates a hit of between one and three percentage points on its profit margins.

It said: “The board is continuously reviewing costs and implementing measures to mitigate this shortfall.”

Chair Andy Bassadone said: "A squeeze on margins of this scale is unprecedented in my thirty-five years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

“Even though we were anticipating a significant downturn, the actual rise in input costs has been much higher and far more sustained than the industry anticipated.

“In addition to the discipline we are exercising in relation to new openings referred to above, we continue to focus rigorously on the cost structure and operational efficiency and will adapt the way we operate in this environment.”

FTSE 100 seen higher after strong Wall Street session

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Meta Platforms and Tesla rose more than 3% yesterday as the growth and technology sector led a strong session for Wall Street.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite finished 1.65% higher, ahead of a 1.1% rise for the S&P 500 index and 0.6% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors welcomed encouraging figures on new home sales and durable goods orders.

Some of the momentum was lost after the closing bell, however, as the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is considering further tightening the exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

Semiconductor firm Nvidia fell back 3% in after-hours dealings, wiping out the gains seen in regular trading.

This afternoon’s focus will be on the European Central Bank’s Sintra conference and any guidance on the interest rate outlook by the heads of the Federal Reserve. ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England.

Asian equity markets are mixed this morning, with CMC Markets expecting the FTSE 100 index to follow yesterday’s 0.1% rise by adding 19 points to 7480 at the opening bell.

Government plans for Thames Water administration: reports

06:58 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Government is considering plans to put Thames Water into administration, according to reports.

Sky News said ministers are concerned about the water supplier’s £14 billion worth of debt. As a result, they are considering a “special administration regime”, to temporarily nationalise the company, which has 15 million customers in and around London.

The report emphasised that the talks are at a “preliminary stage”, and said they involve Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Ofwat and the Treasury.

Thames Water CEO Sarah Bailey quit with immediate effect on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the reports emerged.

Atr the time, she said: “It has been an honour to take on such a significant challenge, and a privilege to serve Thames Water’s dedicated and inspirational colleagues.”

UBS’s Credit Suisse job cuts could begin in coming weeks

06:43 , Daniel O'Boyle

UBS is making preparations to lay off more than half of Credit Suisse’s workforce, according to reports, following the shotgun marriage of the two Swiss banking giants agreed in March.

UBS agreed to aquire Credit Suisse, which was on the edge of collapse, three months ago and the deal closed earlier this month. From the moment it was announced, job cuts were expected, with thousands of London jobs seen as “at-risk”.

A report in Bloomberg claims that these cuts are now set to happen in three rounds, starting next month, and more than half of Credit Suisse’s 45,000 employees could go.

Yesterday’s top stories

06:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

