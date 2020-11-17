FSB boss: ‘Seriously affected’ hospitality supply chain needs clear roadmap to ensure survival
The boss of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has said it is “critical” the hospitality supply chain receives consistent messaging from Government if they are going to be able to survive and help create jobs for the UK's the post-Covid recovery.
Mike Cherry told a Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee on Tuesday that the supply chain has missed out on much of the support offered to more visible hospitality and retail businesses.
The committee, which saw chief executives and industry body representatives give evidence, was examining the impact of Covid19 on UK businesses and workers.
He said: "It's not just retail, it's hospitality, it’s all the other ancillary businesses that are involved in the supply chain.
"Those businesses have not had the same support as the frontline businesses have, as the pubs have - they have not had the business rates relief, they have not had the grants.
"And when we were in the Tiers they were just getting used to being able to have some trade…and then suddenly, and it was sudden, we had this lockdown again and it meant that most of those businesses that were seriously affected have gone back to being very seriously affected at a crucial period of trading for them."
Small businesses, not major corporations, employ around 60% of the UK private sector workforce.
Cherry also highlighted that SMEs contribute just under half of GDP, and said the Government cannot afford to let them fail.
"If we want small businesses and the self employed to be able to get us out of this to recovery... then they also need some additional support going forwards," he said. "Many in the supply chain have long extended supply chains themselves, so being able to plan ahead, getting consistent and good messaging from Government is absolutely critical not just to get us through the Christmas period... but into spring and summer of next year."
The Government has extended the furlough scheme to help businesses make it through the coming six months. It has also provided grants to hospitality businesses, and provided a fund small businesses can apply to for support.
The chairman appeared alongside speakers including Kate Nicholls, chief executive at UKHospitality, Marston’s pub group boss Ralph Findlay and PureGym boss, Humphrey Cobbold.
