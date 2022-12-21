Need To Use FSA Money? This Eyewear Company Has the Deals To Help You Save As You Spend

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The end of the year is creeping up on us and time to use those flexible spending account (FSA) dollars is slipping away. Funds in FSA accounts expire on Dec. 31, 2022, and are gone for good.

The vast majority of adult Americans (75.6%) are vision correction users, so there’s a good chance that one looking to spend their remaining FSA bucks uses glasses – or knows someone that does. If so, and they or a loved one are in need of a new or additional pair of specs, they might want to check out Eyebuydirect, an online retailer for prescription eyewear that is currently hosting a BOHO (buy one, half off) special.

Eyebuydirect boasts nearly 4,000 frames on its site from the following brands for bargain prices.

5 TO SEE (starting at $30)

Arnette (starting at $89)

Oakley (starting at $152)

Ray-Ban (starting at $129)

RFLKT (starting at $40)

Vogue Eyewear (starting at $99)

Type in the code BOHOFS to activate the deal at checkout. Be sure to use a cashback browser extension when shopping Eyebuydirect. For instance, when using Rakuten, you can get 5% cashback now.

