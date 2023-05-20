'FS' text meaning: Slang, online retail term or streamer lingo? How to use the acronym.

Even if you're a part of the internet generation, Gen Z, texting slang can be confusing. With new slang being adopted and co-opted every day, interpreting conversations becomes much harder when you have no idea if that slew of letters is an acronym or a keyboard slam.

We'll save you the embarrassment of getting it wrong. USA TODAY has got you covered with the meanings and common uses of texting slang. Here's some useful information about "FS," including the context behind its multiple meanings.

What does 'FS' mean?

The text slang "fs" means "for sure." It's often used to express agreement or emphasize something. You could use it to say you're "for sure" going to be somewhere later or simply as a response to something you agree with.

"FS" is also sometimes used on Facebook Marketplace or online retail settings to mark something "for sale," often accompanied by a price and picture of the item up for grabs.

"Fs" with a lowercase "s" is another use for this two-letter combo, typically used in the phrase "Fs in chat." It originated in the 2014 video game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" when characters were prompted to "Press 'F' to Pay Respects" during a character's funeral. Today, it's used to express sadness, disappointment, failure or to mock an embarrassing situation. It's mostly used by streamers on Twitch as well as in discourse on Reddit and Twitter.

How to use 'FS'

Here's how to use "FS," or "for sure," in your texts, captions or comments:

"We're fs going to my house tonight."

"Did you see Akram and Irena after lunch? They're fs dating."

"I'm not sure about my plans tonight, but let's do drinks tomorrow fs."

