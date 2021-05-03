Frydenberg’s proposed crackdown on proxy advisers dismissed as ‘Trumpian brainfart’

Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

A federal government proposal to place restrictions on firms advising super funds on how to vote at annual shareholder meetings has been slammed as a “Trumpian brainfart” that will chill free speech and increase costs.

In a press release issued late on Friday, the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, proposed forcing proxy advisers to give their reports to the companies in question five days before they give them to their clients.

Proxy advisers provide advice to investors, including superannuation funds, on how to vote on resolutions covering the appointment of directors, executive pay and environmental, social and corporate governance issues. However, their clients make the final decision.

The treasurer also proposed a requirement that super funds be independent from their advisers – a move that could force the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, which gives advice to its super fund members, to disband.

Frydenberg’s attack on the proxy advice sector comes after ACSI last week said it would start advising its members, who control more than $1tn in retirement savings, to vote against company directors who fail to tackle the climate crisis.

The treasurer’s signature coronavirus relief program, jobkeeper, has also been attacked by another proxy adviser, Ownership Matters, which has released reports showing that big companies have collected billions in subsidies even though profits increased.

Proxy firms have also upset members of Australia’s powerful company directors’ club by occasionally recommending votes against their re-election and remuneration or by raising corporate governance issues.

In 2019, the Harvey Norman chairman, Gerry Harvey, called on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to investigate proxy advisers after Ownership Matters and another firm, ISS, endorsed a run by a shareholder activist for a spot on the company’s board.

In a statement, Frydenberg said that because superannuation funds use the advice it was important that it was “transparent and its quality and accuracy can be relied upon by investors and companies that are the subject of their reports”.

“There is currently very limited regulation on how this proxy advice is formulated, provided, used and disclosed,” he said.

Proxy advisers are currently banned from giving their advice to companies early in order to prevent insider trading.

“These proposals abandon those long-held principles,” Ownership Matters director Dean Paatsch said.

“We shouldn’t be regulating to protect the hurt feelings of company directors.”

Frydenberg’s five-day rule idea mirrors a rule proposed by the Trump regime but abandoned after a backlash from investors.

“Even Trump abandoned the idea as it was an affront to free speech,” Paatsch said.

“Not even the Trumpian brainfart was sustained in the US. But Frydenberg has picked it up holus-bolus and rolled it out here.”

The Acsi chief executive, Louise Davidson, said she was “struggling to see any rationale” for Frydenberg’s proposal that proxy advisers be independent from their clients.

“And in fact, I can’t see how it could possibly be in the interest of super fund members because it would inevitably drive up the cost of conducting their active ownership stewardship activities,” she said.

“So I cannot see any logic to it, to be honest.”

She said the proposal that companies get reports early failed to take into account that Acsi talked to boards throughout the year.

“I think this is sort of predicated on the idea that we never speak to companies, which of course is a nonsense,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for reports to be provided before they’re provided to the person who is paying for them to be produced, that seems to be an odd suggestion to me.”

Proxy advisers are already required to hold an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) in order to give advice on the purchase or sale of shares.

However, Frydenberg proposes to expand the requirement to hold an AFSL to cover giving advice on non-financial issues, such as the non-binding resolutions on global heating that are often put forward by activist shareholders.

“The case for regulation of dissenting voices that don’t impact on financial markets is poor,” Paatsch said.

“If we have a view that affects the buying and selling of securities, that’s already captured by the AFSL – we’ve got one.

“Inventing a new regulatory regime to license valid opinions about director performance is a chilling development at odds with free speech and free market principles.”



He said the corporate regulator had already given the industry the green light.

“Asic did an 18-month investigation and found no investor harm or systemic errors in reports produced by those in the industry,” he said.

The treasurer’s proposals also include less controversial elements, such as making super funds disclose more information about how they vote at AGMs than they currently do.

A spokesman for Frydenberg did not answer Guardian Australia’s questions about the proposals.

“I would direct your attention to the consultation paper, which judging by your questions, I assume you haven’t read,” he said.