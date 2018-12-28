With Fry still on leave, Team Jacobs to solidify lineup plans in coming days

With the Canadian Open just over a week away, Team Brad Jacobs is planning to discuss lineup plans over the weekend before unveiling its foursome for the next stop on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Jacobs used substitute players for third Ryan Fry at two events earlier this month. Fry is on leave from the team and his return date is uncertain.

"We still haven't solidified our lineup," Jacobs said Friday in an email to The Canadian Press. "Ryan Harnden just got back from a vacation today so we will be chatting about it over the next couple days and make an announcement."

Harnden, who plays lead, second E.J. Harnden and Jacobs won the Canada Cup with Marc Kennedy in early December. Matt Wozniak then filled in at the National and helped the team go undefeated in pool play before falling in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Open is set for Jan. 8-13 at the Civic Centre in North Battleford, Sask. It's the fifth stop on the Grand Slam circuit and third major of the season.

Fry announced that he would be focusing on his "growth and self-improvement" after his ejection from the Red Deer Curling Classic last month.

Fry, who played at the World Curling Tour event as a substitute, was disqualified with teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby for what organizers called unsportsmanlike behaviour resulting from excessive drinking. All four players later issued statements to apologize for their actions.

In a text message Friday, Fry declined comment.

Jacobs skipped the rink to victory at the Tim Hortons Brier in 2013 and they won Olympic gold the next year at the Sochi Games in Russia.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.,-based team brought coach Adam Kingsbury aboard this season and first-half results have been strong. Jacobs won the Tour Challenge on the Grand Slam circuit and finished second at the Shorty Jenkins Classic.

Jacobs is second in the Canadian men's rankings behind Kevin Koe and fourth on the WCT's Order of Merit standings.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press