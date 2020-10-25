Frustration is rising as clampdowns spread across UK: are we in grip of Covid fatigue?

As the people of Sheffield prepared to join Greater Manchester and the Liverpool city region in the premier league of Covid-19 restrictions – tier 3 – there were widely differing views on whether the tough new rules about to be imposed from London were welcome, or would even work. On the streets and in the city’s pubs last Thursday evening there was, however, one commonly held opinion – compliance would be some way short of total.

“During the first part of lockdown I abided by the rules very strictly,” said Phillip, a 47-year-old gas engineer, as he waited for a pork wrap outside the Greedy Greek Deli. “We still are doing that, but it’s wearing thin. I think the economy and life still has to go on. But then it’s a balancing act with the NHS and the beds.”

Back in March when Boris Johnson shut down most of the country including schools, most people understood and obeyed.

“Proper lockdown was easy,” said Jason, 29, sitting on a wall on Sharrow Vale Road eating a butty. “You knew what you could and couldn’t do and you just did that.” Like many others he seemed less sure this time.

Simon, 36, who works in hospitality and travels a lot with his work, said his attitudes had been influenced by seeing others breaking the rules and ignoring guidance, meeting people outside their households in places where doing so was banned. If they broke the rules, why shouldn’t he?

He said: “We’re sat next to a couple in the pub whose opening gambit was ‘so, how’s things?’ They’ve clearly not seen each other for a while. When you look around and see other people who probably don’t even live in the same postcode, you kind of go: ‘fuck the rules.’”

Yesterday some 1.2 million people in South Yorkshire joined around 2.8 million in Greater Manchester and 3.1 million in Lancashire and the Liverpool city region in tier 3. In these areas, social mixing is banned indoors and in private gardens while pubs and bars have to close unless they serve substantial meals. Stoke-on-Trent, Slough and Coventry have also joined London in tier 2.

Scotland is to enter a new five-tier system of restrictions from 2 November; Northern Ireland has adopted much tougher restrictions; and a 17-day “fire break” is under way in Wales meaning most non-essential businesses are closed, with people only able to leave home for limited reasons. Supermarkets removed non-essential items from sale – including clothing, kitchen electricals and crockery – using barriers and plastic sheets to cover products.

But seven months into the pandemic the views of people in places such as Sheffield raise a very serious question – aside from the intense scientific debates – about whether, whatever the new rules are here and there, the country has still got the stomach for the fight?

Professor Susan Michie, director of the centre for behaviour change at University College London and a participant in the government’s scientific committee Sage, rejects the idea that “pandemic fatigue” has set in. But she believes there is a real compliance problem that is of the government’s own making.

“There is no evidence to suggest people are getting tired. People are getting angry, frustrated and resentful – they’re not getting tired,” she told the Observer. “The collective solidarity of ‘we’re all in this together’ is a really important part of people following challenging restrictions, [but] adherence is being undermined by many kinds of perceived unfairness.”

Michie believes the tolerance of Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham in the spring, the perceived fuelling of a north-south divide which culminated in the rows over financial support involving Greater Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, and “the ideology of privatisation, giving huge amounts of money seemingly to their contacts” for the test, trace and isolate programme have savaged public confidence and, in turn, compliance.

She added that communities did not feel involved or consulted: “There isn’t a strategy that makes sense to an overwhelming majority of people. The restrictions haven’t worked, communities have not been engaged with and instead they have been blamed. The government blames health professionals for using too much PPE, it blames people for having tests, it blames young people – it does not celebrate good practice or make people feel good about themselves or pride in what they’ve achieved.”

Story continues