Frustrated Liverpool ties Burnley 1-1

Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon at Anfield on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with a dogged Burnley side in the Premier League.

The Reds (2-2-1) dominated the early exchanges but found themselves behind after 27 minutes when Scott Arfield latched onto a Robbie Brady header and stroked into the corner from the edge of the box for Burnley (2-2-1). But the lead lasted just three minutes as Mohamed Salah equalised, bringing down Emre Can's long ball before firing in from 15 yards.

At that point, it looked like Liverpool would push on and claim all three points but they were instead met by a typically heroic Burnley back line.

Indeed, Sean Dyche's men could have even stole all three points but Ben Mee saw a header cleared off the line. Dominic Solanke struck the woodwork in the final throws of the match and Jurgen Klopp's charges had to settle for a point.