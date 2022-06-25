Frustrated fans forced to miss gigs as third day of rail strikes bites

Platforms at Waterloo station, in London, were deserted as Saturday’s strike action began - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Fans faced a struggle to get to major music and entertainment gigs on Saturday as a third day of rail strikes left thousands unable to travel on one of the biggest event weekends of the year.

Fans of acts including the Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were forced to get refunds or pass on tickets after being unable to reach events by train, with others choosing expensive alternative journeys to reach their destinations.

While commuters were badly hit by the first two days of strikes on Tuesday and Thursday, with many choosing to work from home and thousands reaching work by car or bus, tourists and day-trippers faced frustration on Saturday.

Anne McCarthy, from Burnley, said she had been unable to travel to see the Stones in Hyde Park, adding: “The rail strike means we can’t get to London. Totally gutted.”

Fans of Sheeran had similar problems. One, called Katie, wrote on social media: “Absolutely fuming. Paid money to see Ed Sheeran at Wembley and can’t even go due to rail strikes. Something completely out of our control. We have insurance on our tickets but can’t get a refund unless Ed cancels the show.”

Another fan, called Matt, said: “I think the rail strike is absolutely disgusting. I was looking to go to London to watch Ed Sheeran at Wembley, and now I’ve got to pay for a taxi that cost over £200 when I was looking to take the train.”

Nine-year-old Ruby Bumby was left in tears after being unable to travel with her family from their home in Manchester to see her favourite band, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, at the London Stadium.

Her father Kevin, 45, and his partner Paula Pestell, 43, had tickets worth over £200 to see the band for Ruby’s “first proper big gig” but had to cancel because of the train strike.

Mr Bumby, who managed to sell one ticket on but struggled to get his money back for the other two, said: “We tried every avenue – coaches and planes – but they all would have got us in after the fact.

“Me and my partner used to go to concerts regularly before my daughter was born. Ruby’s loved their music since she was a baby. She’s down – she was looking forward to it. This was going to be her introduction to the scene.”

However, Mr Bumby said he remained sympathetic to the RMT’s decision to strike, adding: “Under the current government, I don't blame them – I totally have no quarrel with them. I feel more for Ruby – that opportunity is gone now for that memory.”

As flag-waving RMT pickets stood outside mainline stations and local train depots arguing their case for pay rises and no compulsory redundancies, travellers tried to find other ways of getting where they wanted to go.

Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, on a picket line outside outside Euston station in London on Saturday - Sarah Collier/PA Wire

Jimmy Morgan, 48, a social media manager trying to get home to East Grinstead from London Victoria after a week in the south of France – where he had failed to learn that there was a rail strike – said: “We have absolutely no idea how we’re going to get there now.

“We’ve just come from France, which has absolutely flawless rail, and by the Eurostar, which was working with absolutely no issues. The most annoying part is that the ticket machines are still operating and I was allowed to buy a ticket for a train that is not running.”

Sophie, 37, who works as a PA, said her birthday weekend had been “ruined” by the rail strikes.

“I thought there would be at least one train running to Margate, but there’s none,” she said. I need to get home to my cats and I’ve now been stranded in London.”