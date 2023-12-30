‘Frustrated’ Dominick Reyes says Carlos Ulberg out of UFC 297 due to injury

The UFC’s long-awaited return to Toronto has taken another hit with Carlos Ulberg out of his planned matchup with Dominick Reyes at UFC 297.

Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) revealed on Saturday that Ulberg (9-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) suffered an injury that forced him out of their light heavyweight bout, which was slated to take place on the Jan. 20 card at Scotiabank Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+.

The former UFC title challenger admitted “frustration” with the situation while seemingly questioning the validity of Ulberg’s injury, and also said it’s not been determined whether he’ll stay on the card with a new opponent, or if the matchup will be rescheduled for a later date (via Instagram Stories):

Hey Everyone My Fight Jan 20 has been called off due to my opponent’s “injury”. We are currently looking at options or rescheduling. I’ve had a great camp and I’m def frustrated but god has a plan.

Since pushing Jon Jones to the brink in their title fight at UFC 247 in February 2020, Reyes has struggled in the octagon. The 33-year-old has lost four straight – including stoppage losses to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and most recently Ryan Spann in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Ulberg is experiencing an opposite career trajectory. The City Kickboxing standout rebounded from his UFC debut loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu with five-straights wins, most recently a third-round submission of Da-Un Jung at UFC 293. Ulberg called Reyes out after his win, and got his wish before pulling out of the fight.

The latest UFC 297 lineup now includes:

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis – for middleweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – for vacant women’s bantamweight title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Dominick Reyes vs. opponent TBA

Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Jimmy Flick vs. Malcolm Gordon

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie