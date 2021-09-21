This New Fruity Pebbles Candy Bar Tastes Like A Birthday Cake With Frosting



Nearly a year ago, Frankford Candy unveiled the Fruity Pebbles Cereal Bar. It was followed by the Cocoa Pebbles Milk Chocolate Candy Bar about 5 months later. Now we’re getting the third candy bar collaboration from Frankford Candy and Post Consumer Brands with the new Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy Bar.

Who says we have to put a time limit on birthday celebrations? Post certainly doesn’t think we should have to, because when it announced its upcoming 50th birthday last year, it noted that fans would be surprised with gifts throughout the year. That’s where this new candy bar comes in. Its flavor celebrates the milestone, and we all get to take part in it.

The king-size candy bar was designed to have a classic vanilla birthday cake and frosting flavor, along with real Fruity Pebbles cereal pieces. It’s like the brand took its Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal and turned it into the ultimate treat.

“The PEBBLES cereal brand has been a colorful and flavorful source of inspiration for kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years,” Leah Broeders, head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands, said in a press release. “Frankford Candy is a trusted partner, and it’s been fun to collaborate with them to take the PEBBLES cereal brand beyond the cereal bowl and to keep our 50th birthday celebration going with this new birthday-cake-inspired candy bar.”

The new Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy Bar will be available beginning in late September 2021. You’ll be able to snag it at Walmart stores nationwide and on FrankfordCandy.com. For a single-serve option, you can grab one 2.75-ounce bar. But if you want to make sure you have plenty on hand, go for the 18-count multipack. After all, we have to keep this birthday party going!

