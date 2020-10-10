The New Fruity Pebbles Candy Bar Makes Chocolate Approved for Breakfast

From House Beautiful

Calling all Fruity Pebbles fans! Gone are the days where you only have the bite in cereal, because Post Consumer Brands has partnered with Frankford to create the Fruity Pebbles Candy Bar. Is this what love at first sight is like?

Instagram account @andyjarnold spotted the new treat at Walmart and sent the picture to @candyhunting to be posted. There isn’t a lot of information on the packaging, but from what we can gather, the bar is made up of white chocolate or white crème with Fruity Pebbles pieces. Hopefully, the cereal gives it a bit of crunch, too!

The candy bar comes in a 2.75-ounce king size, so the brands must know that we’re going to love it. People are not so surprisingly freaking out about the new offering in the comments. There are a whole lot of “what,” “need,” and “want” mentions, so you did good, Post!

As we await more details on the cereal-inspired bar, we’re going to head to Walmart to hunt it down, since that appears to be the only place it’s been found so far.

This isn’t the first time that Frankford Candy has played with cereal to transform them into candies. Earlier this year, it collaborated with Kellogg’s to make a Froot Loops White Chocolate-Flavored Bunny and Froot Loops-Flavored Chick Pop for Easter. Actually, the Fruity Pebbles Candy Bar looks similar to that Froot Loops bunny, so maybe we can expect a white chocolate-flavored bar? Time (and our taste buds) will tell.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like