Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Global Forecast 2022: Industry Set to Grow to $280+ Billion By 2027

·5 min read
Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market by Category (Fruits and Vegetables), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Type (Concentrates, Pastes & Purees, NFC Juices, and Pieces & Powders), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fruit & vegetable ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 207.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 280.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness about the natural ingredients and the cost-effectiveness offered by them, along with the enhanced functionalities they provide in comparison to native ingredients. The fruit & vegetable ingredients market is diversified and competitive, with a large number of players.

Key Players

  • ADM

  • Cargill

  • Ingredion

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Dohler GmbH

  • Kerry

  • Sensient Technologies

  • AGRANA Beteiligungs

  • SunOpta

  • SVZ International

  • Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

  • Hans Zipperle Ag

  • Baor Products

  • Saipro Biotech Private Limited

  • RFI Ingredients

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 6.4% during the forecast period
The fruit & vegetable ingredients market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% due to the improved agricultural growth over the past decade, as well as the advancements in the food & beverage industry in this region, which have resulted in new opportunities for the fruit & vegetable ingredients market. The rising middle-class population, high disposable incomes the population, and increased demand for healthy and nutritious food & beverage products with natural fruit & vegetable ingredients, drive the growth of the fruit & vegetable ingredients market.

The pieces and powders segment dominates the market with 37.2% of the total market share in terms of value
The pieces and powders segment dominates the market with 37.2% of the total market share in terms of value. Pieces & powders, in its native form, is more suited for ready-to-eat food product applications and is thus gaining a significant level of importance, especially in Europe. The blending properties of powder fruit and vegetable ingredients are considered to be the best among all ingredients since it enhances the taste and flavor of food and beverages

Fruit& vegetable ingredients have high demand in the beverage industry.
The dominance of this application can be attributed to the growing significance of varied functionality and continued usage of fruit and vegetable ingredients in a diverse range of beverage applications such as shakes, juices, tea, coffee etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market
4.2 Europe: Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Type & Country (2022)
4.3 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Type, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)
4.4 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Share, by Type & Region, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.5 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)
4.6 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Category, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)
4.7 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, by Nature, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Food Preservatives
5.3.1.2 Health-Promoting Activities and Government Initiatives
5.3.1.3 Growing Popularity of Convenience Foods
5.3.1.4 Rise in Global Trade of Fruits & Vegetables
5.3.1.5 Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients
5.3.1.6 Rising Demand for Sustainable Products
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Stringent Food Safety Regulations
5.3.2.2 Seasonal Variations in Supply of Raw Materials and Adverse Weather Conditions
5.3.2.3 Dependence on Import of Fruits & Vegetables in Certain Countries
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Inclination of Consumers Towards Healthier Alternatives
5.3.3.2 Countries with Emerging Economies
5.3.3.2.1 Emerging Markets & Changing Consumer Lifestyles
5.3.3.2.2 Growth Opportunities in Untapped Markets
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries
5.3.4.2 Demand for Clean-Label Products from Consumers
5.4 COVID-19 Impact

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Yc-Ycc Shift
6.3 Value Chain
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.6 Ecosystem Map and Supply Chain
6.6.1 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients: Market Map of Ecosystem
6.6.2 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients: Market Map

7 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Type

8 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Category

9 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Nature

10 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Application

11 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market, by Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ge5378

