Fruit recall: Watermelon, apples, other produce sold at Walmart stores in 9 states recalled for listeria risk

Several types of fresh cut fruit sold at Walmart stores in nine states are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

In a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Saturday, Country Fresh said expanded its voluntary recall issued the day before to include various containers of Freshness Guaranteed-brand cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.

"The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed," Country Fresh said in the recall notice. "FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection."

Eskimo Pie to become Edy's Pie: Rebranded ice cream bars expected to arrive in early 2021

"Stop the Shock': Petco ends sale of electronic shock collars, calls on competitors to also do the same with online petition

The “best if used by” dates between Oct. 3 and 11, the notice says, noting there have been no reported illnesses from the products to date.

Country Fresh is recalling several types of cut fruit sold in Walmart stores. More

According to the notice, Walmart stores removed the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately and consumers who "have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately."

The fruit was shipped to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Lousiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. See the full list of recalled items and UPC numbers on the recall notice.

The initial Country Fresh voluntary recall was for cut watermelon shipped directly to Walmart and RaceTrac’s retail distribution centers stores in select stores located in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas.

The items, which include a melon trio at RaceTrac, had "best-if-used by" dates of Oct. 2, 3 and 4.

Consumers with questions about the recalls can call Country Fresh at 1-877-251-8300 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

McDonald's menu additions: New blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll and apple fritter arrive at restaurants Oct. 28

Halloween 2020: Lowe's to have early curbside trick-or-treating while Krispy Kreme to have free donuts on holiday

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Country Fresh produce sold at Walmart recalled for listeria risk