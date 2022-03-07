Fruit Puree Market Size and Rate Growth 2022-2029 | Fruit Puree Industry Consumption Analysis, Business Overview, and Upcoming Trends by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit puree market size is likely to grow exponentially due to the rising demand for convenient and healthy food. The rising awareness regarding its health benefits can bolster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Fruit Puree Market, 2022-2029."

Fruit puree is a highly nutritious food that is used in processed foods such as dairy products, bakery products, and confectionery products. It provides minerals and vitamins to consumers to enhance their resistance to diseases. The demand for convenient and healthy foods is increasing rapidly among the consumers, which, in turn, can boost the demand for fruit puree products. It is used to create healthy drinks, snacks, and other food items. Further, it is used in several cosmetic products such as skin creams and other beauty products. It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and other beneficial properties that enhance skin health. The manufacturers of the global market incorporate several advancements to produce high-quality products. For example, Sraml d.o.o. announced a novel range of products that produce smooth and high-quality fruit puree. Therefore, these factors can enhance market growth during the foreseeable period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Fruit Puree Market Report

Grünewald Corporate Group

SVZ International B.V.

The Sicoly Cooperative

Doehler Group SE

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Dennick Fruitsource, LLC

China Kunyu Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tree Top, Inc.

Milne Fruit Products, Inc.

Impact of COVID-19

Consumer Preference for Healthy Diet to Foster Market Growth

Increasing spending ability and adoption of a healthy diet is likely to impact market growth positively. The demand for convenient and healthy food products is expected to bolster the product demand. The rapid developments in the food & beverage sector are likely to increase the adoption of fruit puree in several processed foods. The manufacturing of healthy foods and drinks is expected to soar due to the product's robust demand. Thus, this factor can propel the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segments

By fruit type

Berries

Tropical

Citrus

Based on nature

conventional

organic

Based on application

personal care & cosmetics

food & beverage

Geographically

Europe

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Highlights of the Report

This report highlights the top segments and the latest market trends.

It comprehensively studies the driving and restraining factor and the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The report examines the regional developments and the strategies devised by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of Fruit Puree in Processed Food Products to Boost Market Growth

Fruit puree is extensively used in several processed food products such as fruit juices, infant food products, dairy products, and others because of its aesthetic appeal and nutritional value. The sedentary lifestyles of consumers lead to the adoption of healthy snacks and food supplements. As a result, the demand for fruit puree is increasing rapidly to produce fruit-flavored food products. For example, Monin Incorporated announced ginger and guava purees in the United States in August 2019. It is used in several fruit-based skincare creams, shampoos, conditioners, oil, and other personal care products due to its ability to enhance the nutritional value of cosmetic and hair care products. Therefore, its increasing applications in the food & beverage and, healthcare, and cosmetic sectors can drive the fruit puree market growth.

However, the fluctuations in raw materials prices are estimated to hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Suitable Climate and Abundance of Raw Materials to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the fruit puree market share due to the suitable climatic conditions and abundance of raw materials. It is a leading producer of tropical fruits globally. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), India is the leading banana producer globally. Hence, these factors can positively impact market growth.

In Europe, the demand for organic and healthy food products is likely to boost its market share globally. The rising popularity of liquid snacks, healthy drinks, and convenient food products can spike market growth. As per the FAO, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands, and the US are the foremost importers of mango to satisfy the consumer demand for bars and functional beverages.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Launch Novel Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce a novel product to satisfy the consumer demand and enhance their brand image. For example, AGRANA Beteiligungs announced cacao fruit puree in Angua in October 2019 to offer unique and natural fruit flavors to consumers. This strategy can enhance the company's brand image globally. Further, the adoption of partnership strategies enables companies to improve their resources and expand their market reach globally. In addition, the adoption of advanced production techniques helps companies to enhance their product quality, reduce time consumption and increase productivity, which, in turn, can boost their profits.

Industry Development

November 2019: SVZ International B.V. announced 100% organic sour cherry and strawberry purees in Europe to satisfy consumer demand and expand its product portfolio.

