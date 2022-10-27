Fruit Preparation Market Revenue to Hit US$ 80.82 Bn Mark by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Fruit Preparations: Utilization of Fruit Powder to Remain Prominent

New York, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fruit Preparation Market is currently valued at US$ 44.34 Bn. Worldwide sales of fruit preparations are projected to reach US$ 80.82 Bn by 2032. Consumption of fruit preparation solutions increased at a value CAGR of 4.6% during the historical period.



In the global market for fruit preparations, Europe holds dominance accounting for a majority value share of 30.8%, and this regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

During the historical period (2017-2021), fruit preparation sales witnessed significant growth and registered a value CAGR of 4.2%. Major factors such as healthier lifestyles and rising demand for natural additives with multiple nutritive values have driven the sales of fruit preparation products in the global market.

Fruit preparations are used as vital ingredients to add nutritional value and natural taste to various finished products. Rising health concerns, increasing demand for shelf-stable and healthy products, and growing awareness about nutritious food and beverage products are some of the key factors that will have a positive impact on the demand growth for food preparations in near the future.

Excellent Shelf Stability of Fruit Preparations Driving Product Sales

Fruit pulp has a longer shelf life as compared to fresh fruit. When kept frozen or chilled, the pulp retains all the minerals, vitamins, and proteins obtained after processing the pulp. Fruits are perishable and can be kept for a maximum of a month under normal, frozen, or chilled conditions. To produce food products from fruits at a later stage, fruit pulp or puree is developed and allows longer storage life without altering any natural contents.

According to US standards, the shelf life of fruit pulp or puree ranges from nine months to a year, depending on the type. Also, products made from puree/ pulp will have a high shelf life depending on the conditions in which the finished goods are stored. Long shelf life not only helps in storing pulp for a longer period but also eases transportation and use at a later stage.

Long shelf life helps end-user product manufacturers store pulp for further processing, which decreases the cost of production of the finished goods and assists in maintaining inventory.

Tailor-made Solutions Providing Significant Growth Opportunities

Over the coming years, the availability of custom fruit powdered solutions will be a major trend that is projected to increase the traction of the global market. During the forecasted period, the market for fruit powder is expected to increase significantly due to the rising demand for super fruit powders as they offer various functional and nutritional values to end products.

Tailor-made fruit powder solutions will enable new and innovative applications in the food and beverage sector owing to the unique and customized flavors & varieties offered by manufacturers. The nutritional properties of various fruits can be availed in nutraceuticals to boost the energy and development of consumers.

Fruit Preparation Industry Research by Category

By Type:

Pulp & Purees

Fruit Concentrate

Fruit Powder





By Application:

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionary

Infant Food

Others





By Distribution Channel:

Traditional Trade

Modern Trade

Industrial

Foodservice

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What is the global market size of fruit preparations in 2022?

At which rate did demand for fruit preparations increase between 2017 and 2021?

What is the expected market value for the fruit preparation market for 2032?

What are the key drivers for the global market?

Who are the key manufacturers of fruit preparations?

Which country is showing the highest growth potential in the European market?

What are the expected sales of fruit preparations in the U.S. and Brazil by the end of 2022?





